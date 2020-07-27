Three ways with sourdough bread: Paprika bread crust chips, waffle cinnamon toast and bread churros

During the coronavirus lockdown, there has been a lot of love for sourdough bread, as people turned to learning how to make their own. It is a labour of love and takes time – but time is what many have had on their side.

Sourdough bread is made by the slow fermentation of dough using naturally occurring lactobacilli and yeast.

The bread is unique because it uses biological leavening rather than cultivated baker’s yeast. The lactic acid produced by the lactobacilli gives it a more sour taste and it stays fresher for longer as a result.

From waffles to churros, not forgetting that it makes a great sandwich, there’s a whole host of ways you can enjoy this unique bread.

Here are three ways to use your own homemade sourdough or some that you have bought, maybe from a farmers’ market or artisan bread maker.

Paprika bread crust chips

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 slices of leftover sourdough

Splash olive oil

Sprinkling of salt

Sprinkling of ground black pepper

Sprinkling of sweet smoked paprika

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 Remove the crusts from thick slices of sourdough bread and place them in a bowl. Drizzle over some olive oil and toss to evenly coat the bread crusts. Sprinkle with salt, freshly ground black pepper and sweet smoked paprika and continue to toss. Spread evenly on to a baking tray lined with kitchen foil and bake for 5 to 8 minutes until golden brown and crunchy.

Waffle cinnamon toast

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 slices of leftover sourdough

1 large egg

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

Remove the crusts from thick slices of sourdough bread. Whisk together the egg, sugar and cinnamon in a medium sized bowl. Dunk the bread slices into the egg mixture one at a time and leave to soak for 5 minutes. Remove the bread from the egg mixture and cook in a waffle maker (if you don’t have one, fry it in a pan for 5 minutes each side to make French toast!) Drizzle over lots of maple syrup and add your favourite toppings.

Recipe by Beverley Hicks from @thelittlechelseakitchen

Bread churros

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 slices of leftover sourdough

3 tbsp butter

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Nutella to serve

Method

Remove the crusts and slice the remaining bread into sticks (use the crusts for the paprika chips) Melt the butter in a pan and coat all sides of the breadsticks in butter. Fry on all sides until crispy and golden. Transfer the crispy breadsticks to a bowl of sugar and cinnamon and toss to coat. Serve with a small pot of Nutella.

Recipe created by Beverley Hicks for Jason’s sourdough Ciabattin sliced bread, available from M&S, £1.80.