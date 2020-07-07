Three and easy: Prepare and enjoy a trio of tasty dishes in your lunch hour

Used to having a sandwich or something shop-bought for lunch? Why not try and be a little more adventurous. With a little preparation, Brian Stormont challenges you to prepare and enjoy this three-course meal in your lunch hour – but you’ll need to leave the washing up for later!

We all lead busy lives these days and cooking doesn’t always take top priority, particularly at lunchtime.

However, often it’s amazing how you can rustle up something quick and tasty from things you have in your store cupboard and fridge that can make a really tasty lunch – and in only a matter of minutes.

While I have been working from home, I got bored with a sandwich and really ought not to be nipping out for a pastry-based lunch, so I challenged myself to make a few quick and easy meals that taste great.

Here is a quick three-course meal that if you so desire can fit into a lunch hour quite easily if you put your mind to it.

Starter – Tomato soup

(Serves 2)

This is so quick and so good, and it only takes around 15 minutes until you have it on your table. I like to add the chilli sauce to spice it up, but it’s optional.

Ingredients

1tbsp oil

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic finely chopped

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

1 chicken or vegetable stock cube

1 tsp sugar or tomato ketchup

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp hot chilli sauce

Method

Sweat your onion in a saucepan over a medium heat for a couple of minutes, then add your garlic and continue for another couple of minutes. Add your tinned tomatoes, stock and stir before adding your sugar or ketchup (this just takes away from some of the tartness of the tomatoes). Simmer for 10 minutes the season with salt and pepper. Add the chilli sauce if using and serve.

Main – Delicious pasta and sauce

(Serves 2)

At this time of the year when there is an abundance of amazing tasting tomatoes, this is a fantastic dish to make.

Ingredients

100g pasta any variety

1 tbsp oil

1 red onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic finely chopped

Six fresh (even slightly over-ripe) tomatoes

1 tsp mixed herbs

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

Salt and pepper

1 tsp sugar

Method

Boil your kettle and put the pasta on to boil. By the time it’s cooked, your sauce will be ready. Fry your onion and garlic in a frying pan until soft for about five minutes, then add the rest of the ingredients and turn the heat right down. Move your sauce around the pan until it starts to get sticky. When your pasta is ready drain it and reserve a little of the water. Add your pasta to the sauce and toss. Serve with some grated parmesan.

Dessert – Cookie dough delight

(Serves 2)

This is the easiest thing ever –and boy does it taste good

Ingredients

4 cookies (any kind you wish)

Splash of milk

4 marshmallows or chocolate buttons or combination of both, or anything you like. Smarties work well too.

Method