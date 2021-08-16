Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

‘This is a catastrophe’: Beer could run out in Scottish pubs as staff shortages lead to cancelled orders

By David Mackay
16/08/2021, 8:34 am Updated: 16/08/2021, 10:27 am
A barman pouring a pint.
The Scottish Licensed Trade Association has warned beer supplies could run out in some pubs. Photo: Kris Miller/DCT Media

A pubs boss in Scotland has warned beer taps could run dry amid staff shortages in the supply chain.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of a lack of lorry drivers across various sectors, which has caused empty shelves in some supermarkets.

Now there are fears the issue could lead to some bars running out of stock amid reports of deliveries being cancelled.

What could run out in pubs?

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has reported issues facing suppliers Greene King, which owns Belhaven, and Heineken.

It is believed issues may also be facing Tennent’s.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, told BBC Radio Scotland he was aware breweries were working hard to find solutions to the shortages, which also include warehouse staff.

He explained the supply issues were affecting packages of bottes and cans as well as kegs – but warned deliveries of carbon dioxide and nitrogen gas were of more concern.

Colin Wilkinson, managing director, Scottish Licensed Trade Association.

Mr Wilkinson said: “It’s all over the country.

“On Thursday and Friday last week we heard some reports of deliveries falling short by about 75%, but now we are hearing from members whole orders are being cancelled.

“It’s a critical time for the industry, this is just a catastrophe.

“Packaged products aren’t being delivered but the big issue we have is gas.

“If we don’t have gas then even if we do have beer then we can’t sell the product, it’s a huge issue facing the industry.

“A lot of suppliers are no longer taking on new customers.”

Meanwhile, a shortage of milk is also hitting Western Isles residents with South Uist shoppers being urged to “buy only what they need”.

Critical time for industry’s recovery

Scotland’s hospitality sector is still attempting to bounce back from the effect of Covid lockdown restrictions.

Mr Wilkinson is concerned that the issues securing stock coupled with staff shortages have come at the worst possible time.

Concerns have been raised the shortages could affect pubs and bars across the country. Photo: Shutterstock

The SLTA managing director said: “The industry has always been pretty adaptable to the needs and demands of customers.

“We just hope customers appreciate the situation we are in at the moment and keep coming to our premises.

“We will do the best to supply them with the experience they normally get.

“It’s a massive problem. We are coming to the end of summer. We have missed a great deal of it and it’s our busiest time.

“This is just a perfect storm against the industry.”