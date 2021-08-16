‘This is a catastrophe’: Beer could run out in Scottish pubs as staff shortages lead to cancelled orders

A pubs boss in Scotland has warned beer taps could run dry amid staff shortages in the supply chain.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of a lack of lorry drivers across various sectors, which has caused empty shelves in some supermarkets.

Now there are fears the issue could lead to some bars running out of stock amid reports of deliveries being cancelled.

What could run out in pubs?

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has reported issues facing suppliers Greene King, which owns Belhaven, and Heineken.

It is believed issues may also be facing Tennent’s.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, told BBC Radio Scotland he was aware breweries were working hard to find solutions to the shortages, which also include warehouse staff.

He explained the supply issues were affecting packages of bottes and cans as well as kegs – but warned deliveries of carbon dioxide and nitrogen gas were of more concern.

Mr Wilkinson said: “It’s all over the country.

“On Thursday and Friday last week we heard some reports of deliveries falling short by about 75%, but now we are hearing from members whole orders are being cancelled.

“It’s a critical time for the industry, this is just a catastrophe.

“Packaged products aren’t being delivered but the big issue we have is gas.

“If we don’t have gas then even if we do have beer then we can’t sell the product, it’s a huge issue facing the industry.

“A lot of suppliers are no longer taking on new customers.”

Meanwhile, a shortage of milk is also hitting Western Isles residents with South Uist shoppers being urged to “buy only what they need”.

Critical time for industry’s recovery

Scotland’s hospitality sector is still attempting to bounce back from the effect of Covid lockdown restrictions.

Mr Wilkinson is concerned that the issues securing stock coupled with staff shortages have come at the worst possible time.

The SLTA managing director said: “The industry has always been pretty adaptable to the needs and demands of customers.

“We just hope customers appreciate the situation we are in at the moment and keep coming to our premises.

“We will do the best to supply them with the experience they normally get.

“It’s a massive problem. We are coming to the end of summer. We have missed a great deal of it and it’s our busiest time.

“This is just a perfect storm against the industry.”