The top 10 restaurants delivering vegan food in Aberdeen according to a recent survey

With everyone ordering takeaway or collection right now, this line-up might just whet your appetite a little more…

As more and more people continue to turn to takeaway food for comfort, or something to look forward to, it comes as no surprise that treating yourself and the family to a takeaway at the weekend is proving more popular than ever.

With an estimated three million vegans in the UK, venues across the country have adapted their offering to ensure all of their customers are catered too, especially in these times during the pandemic where trips to restaurants are non existent.

A new study by Exante has found the most vegan-friendly cities for takeaway and delivery in the UK, with Aberdeen being featured in the top 10.

Coming in at seventh place, the Granite City has been recognised for its wide offering, showcasing that vegan food is now a priority for many food businesses across the city.

Exante analysed TripAdvisor data of the most populated places in the country, calculating the percentage of restaurants in each that offer both delivery and vegan options, to discover which cities are the most vegan-friendly in lockdown.

According to the study Aberdeen boasts 33 vegan-friendly restaurants offering delivery, meaning you’re never short of tasty places to try out.

The rating was based on the number of “excellent” TripAdvisor reviews each of the restaurants offering vegan take out in the city received.

The top 10

Mount Everest Restaurant – 90.00% excellent ratings

An industrial estate in Blackburn may not seem like the most obvious location for this restaurant, but don’t let its location fool you.

Offering a wide range of dishes from Nepal, India and Tibet, with Himalayan cooking at its core, Mount Everest customers can indulge in a range of delicious dishes freshly cooked up.

We missed plating this amazing food for you all..😊 Hoping covid restriction will be lifted soon.. Hope you all are keeping safe? Posted by Mount Everest Restaurant on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Nurtaj Indian Restaurant – 85.71%

While the Aberdeen branch has now closed, the restaurant, which specialises in Southwest coastal Indian cuisine has reopened on Ballater Road in Aboyne and is available for takeaway, and collection for local residents.

Namaste Delhi – 83.46%

Enjoy a mix of Indian tapas dishes from the team at Namaste Delhi. Situated in the heart of Aberdeen, where you can expect to find a range of authentic Indian food from the streets of Delhi on the menu.

Lift up your spirits with Namaste Delhi amazing piping hot food delivered at your doorstep! #currynight… Posted by Namaste Delhi on Saturday, February 20, 2021

The Everest Nepalese and Indian Restaurant – 83.08%

Focusing on bringing the best Nepalese and Indian food to the city, experience a fusion of flavours which will transport you to the Himalyas and India. The Everest Nepalese and Indian Restaurant showcases outstanding fare and is based on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Wild Ginger Restaurant – 81.13%

Another venue based on the city’s busy Union Street, Wild Ginger offers a range of vegan and vegetarian dishes.

The Indian restaurant specialises in premium dishes, giving the residents of Aberdeen a new experience of enjoying more dishes aimed at a fine-dining style of cooking and service.

Kamoon Kitchen – 80.73%

A Lebanese restaurant and takeaway specialising in the cuisine, Kamoon Kitchen makes traditional dishes as well as nodding to the western and Mediterranean worlds.

BIG NEWS!All the delicious, hot, freshly baked pastries are back !!!Along with our stone-baked pizzas AND THE FRESHLY… Posted by Kamoon on Thursday, May 17, 2018

Shawarma Persian & Lebanese Restaurant – 80.35%

With the goal of giving customers an authentic taste of Persian and Lebanese food, the cuisine is influenced by Greek, Asian and Mediterranean cultures, and the dishes nod to these other areas highlighting the diversity of the food.

The Pigs Wings – 75.64%

This street food eatery is one of the most popular places for deli subs inspired by cuisine all over the world. Featuring falafel, wraps, loaded fries and much more, there’s plenty for those following a vegan diet or lifestyle to enjoy from The Pigs Wings based on Schoolhill.

Finally we present the return of our plant based chicken 🌱🐓 back in the shop from today! Just in time for the end of… Posted by The Pigs Wings on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Aberdeen Blue Elephant Restaurant – 75.38%

Another Indian restaurant, the Blue Elephant has been a popular haunt with Aberdonians for years. Located on George Street, this venue serves a range of traditional dishes, putting its own twist on some to show off the chef’s flair.

Have you tried our absolutely outstanding Curry Dishes yet?You can choose your favourite from the varieties of curry… Posted by Aberdeen Blue Elephant Restaurant And Takeaway on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The Himalayas – 74.70%

Located in Peterculter, The Himalayas celebrates the food of Nepal which is as diverse as the country’s landscape.

The eatery serves up a range of local produce in its dishes and also specialises in other dishes from northern India.

The Himalayas Commercial Food is a symbol of love when words are inadequate; come and dine with us at the Himalayas. Posted by The Himalayas Restaurant on Saturday, April 13, 2019

This list does not outline the most popular vegan restaurants or the only vegan restaurants in Aberdeen, but a collective of restaurants offering vegan takeout with the best ratings on TripAdvisor.

