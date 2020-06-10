The Scottish brewers adding mini beer kegs and casks to their offering

Continuing to adapt their offering, Scottish brewers have moved to providing a new product to keep beer drinkers entertained this summer.

Summer may be just around the corner and that can only mean one thing – spending more time outside.

Lockdown has gifted us with everything from sacred daily walks to additional time to spend outside exercising, not to mention we can now have socially-distanced barbecues (with just one other household and no more than eight people in total). However, one thing is for sure, supporting local food and drink producers has been a constant for many.

Continuing to adapt their offering, Scottish brewers have moved to providing a new product to keep beer drinkers entertained – mini kegs and casks.

Perfect if there’s a few of you looking to enjoy a brew or two, the mini kegs and casks have been growing in popularity with more and more beer firms now offering them up for customers to purchase.

A great way to perfect your pint-pulling skills, many come in a range of flavours meaning there’s something to suit the fruit beer drinkers, and the stout lovers.

St Andrews Brewing Co.

If you’re looking for something more than a bottle, then a mini keg is a great alternative – especially if you plan on sharing your brews with another member of your household.

With a number of their beers now available in a mini portable including their lager, IPA and a pale ale, there’s a small, yet varied choice to pick from.

£20, www.standrewsbrewingcompany.com

71 Brewing – Dundee

Offering a whole range of beers in the five litre kegs, 71 Brewing has everything from its Kveik IPA’s, lager/wine hybrids, stouts, Hazy IPA’s, pilsners and more.

Great for when you host your next socially-distanced barbecue.

£30, ww.71brewing.com

Fierce Beer – Aberdeen

As well as Day Shift, Fierce fans can also get their hands on the firm’s East Shift and Split Shift in mini kegs.

The five-litre keg is easy to transport and will also help keep your beer nice and fresh.

£24, www.fiercebeer.com

Windswept Brewing Co – Lossiemouth

If you love stouts rich in coffee, the 1806 keg from Windswept Brewing Co is for you. With chocolate notes and roasted barley flavours, the 5% ABV beer is great for sharing out with friends.

£26.10, www.windsweptbrewing.com

Brew Toon – Aberdeenshire

This fully-loaded American IPA Loose Cannon brew is packed with hops and boasts strong floral and herbal aromas. The sharp grapefruit is well balanced with the rich malty base, making this a great addition to any garden party this summer.

£28, www.brewtoon.com

Reid’s Gold Brewing – Aberdeenshire

These limited edition kegs are great for a barbecue. Coming in a whole range of flavours from Raspberry Sun, Green Monkey Wheat and Liberty American Pale Ale to name a few, there’s plenty to enjoy.

£26.50, www.reidsgold.com

Stewart Brewing – Edinburgh

With a range of mini casks available to purchase, sales of the brand’s Pennymob Supporter cask will see £3 from each one donated to the Scottish Licensed Trade Benevolent Society who are helping support hospitality employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deep brown in colour with ruby highlights, it boasts chocolate, caramel and mocha flavours which combine with an assertive resinous dry hop character to give a substantial and memorable porter.

£20, www.stewartbrewing.co.uk

Fyne Ales Brewery – Argyll

Fyne Ales Fyne lager is a 4.7% ABV hybrid of old world lager and modern hop-forward beers. Crisp and refreshing with fruity hop flavours, it’s a great beer to enjoy in the sun.

£22.50,www.fyneales.com