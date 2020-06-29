The new Scottish food products to treat yourself to this summer

Scotland is best known for its outstanding produce. Here, we take a look at some of the new items hitting the food market.

One of the most innovative and creative industries, the food and drink sector is home to thousands upon thousands of brands all looking to get sales from hungry consumers.

And even though the market can at times seem slightly saturated, that doesn’t stop numerous brands launching latest releases, or new companies revealing their shiny unique products.

With everything from lorne sausage and brown sauce crisps hitting the shelves, to alcohol-infused jams and spreads, to seasonal burger relished launching, there’s something to tickle everyone’s tastebuds.

Here’s just some of the products making their way to the market now.

FreshMex’s Tex & Mex seasoning kits

Aberdeen Tex-Mex eatery FreshMex has launched its first food retail products – two different seasoning mixes.

Coming in a Tex or Mex rub, fans of the brand will be able to recreate some of their favourite dishes from the eatery at home.

The mixes are priced at £2.50 per 50g bag and can be purchased here.

Robbie Moult, director of FreshMex, said: “We have had a brilliant reaction with our seasoning kits now available in over 20 local stockists across Aberdeenshire, from butchers and fishmongers, to deli stores and corner shops.

“We’ve also seen some interest from a couple of major retailers, as well as from large suppliers south of the border. We’re excited by the options presented by the retail market for FreshMex and are currently working on a number of other products from our award-winning street food menu that are ideal for at-home consumption and retail.

“Although it is a challenging time for a lot of businesses right now, we are optimistic about the future and the opportunities that will inevitably be presented.”

Alcoholic jams from Steamin Spread

Steamin Spread is one of the latest food firms to come out of the north-east. Specialising in preserves which boast an alcoholic kick to them, the team will release the first of its range, Strawberry Daiquiri, to the masses in the coming weeks.

This modern take on jams and spreads sees the team combine locally sourced fruit with a variety of spirits to create the products.

Accepting pre-orders, a 200g jar is priced at £4.50.

Robert Nairn, co-owner of Steamin Spread, said: “After many years of working in bars in Aberdeen we have utilised our bartending experience to create a new, exciting and delicious cocktail-themed spread.

“Our product is homemade using scrumptious local strawberries, zingy limes and punchy rum, to create a classic strawberry Daiquiri flavour spread. It’s great for boozy bread, but it is also very versatile and goes great with scones, baking or even in cocktails. It is refreshingly natural and suitable for vegans.

“This is our first spread, but there are plenty more to come, next up is everyone’s favourite Pornstar Martini!”

Malt Whisky Fudge from The Ochil Fudge Pantry

If you have a sweet tooth and love a dram, then this may be the perfect product for you.

Adding single malt whisky to their popular hot butter fudge, The Ochil Fudge Pantry has created this delicious treat which is bound to be a whisky lover’s delight.

The fudge costs £2.20 and can be purchased here.

Mackie’s Lorne Sausage and Brown Sauce crisps

The team at Mackies Crisps have launched their latest limited edition inspired by one of the nation’s favourite breakfast rolls – lorne sausage and brown sauce.

Producing around 150,00 bags, the brand hopes to reach more than £100,000 in retail sales from the product.

Check out our taste test video here and see what we thought of the new product.

The crisps are available in Scotmid stores now, and will be in Aldi from Monday June 29, Sainsbury’s from July 8 (as part of a 12-week promotion), Tesco from August 20 and SPAR stores later this week. Mackie’s Crisps is also listed on online store, British Corner Shop which sells worldwide.

Amity Fish Company’s Golden Crispy

Lemon Sole Goujons

If you’re looking for some dinner inspiration, Amity Fish Company’s website is packed with just that.

Offering fresh seafood delivered directly to your door, the company has revealed its new golden crispy lemon sole goujons which are oven ready and easy to freeze, too.

The firm has also launched new family value packs as well which include 1kg premium scampi, 24 cod fish fingers, eight fish cakes and four oven-ready breaded haddock for

You can get a 190g pack for £2.30 here.

Jenna Urquhart, digital content creator for the firm, said: “The goujons were launched as a new alternative to our luxury jumbo sod fingers as another oven-ready product. They are quick and easy to prepare and delicious with some tartare sauce and salad. The skipper’s tip for cooking them to perfection is to shallow fry them for a few minutes before popping them in the oven – this will give them an extra special crisp!

“The family value packs features all our Amity bestsellers in one order. It is part of a new line of bundles we are stocking online, and all of our products can be delivered across the entire UK mainland.”

Delicious produce from Bogrow Farm

Small farm Bogrow Farm in Tain, the Highlands, which raises beef, lamb and pork will launch a range of new products created in the farm’s on-site butchery.

The new charcuterie range will include chorizo, salami, cuppa and nduja and will be available from the business’ website here.

Starting to use the ageing room now. Posted by Bogrow Farm on Friday, 29 May 2020

Tom’s Sauces jerky

Having recently launched delicious new jerky packs, the team at Tom’s Sauces have developed numerous flavours to temp the taste buds of many.

From chipotle to Moroccan, not to mention Cajun and Jamaican beef jerky, they’ve got a flavour that will appeal to everyone.

Priced at £4 per 50g bag, you can pick up yours here.

Oyster Croft’s Slainte Sauces

Fancy injecting a boozy twist into your cooking? Then be sure to check out these alcohol-based sauces. Hand crafted on the Scottish Isle of Lismore the cocktail-inspired drizzles contain nearly two measures in each.

Featuring everything from port, cherry and black pepper, to gin and cranberry, not to mention gin and tonic and spicy tequila, these sauces are unlike any you’ll have tasted before.

Each 185ml bottle is priced at £6.85 and can be purchased here.

Galloway Burger House’s relish range

The team at Galloway Lodge Preserves have just revealed their latest product – a range of delicious relishes.

Perfect for barbecue season and lapping on top of flame-grilled burgers, the products are also perfect for adding to sandwiches, too. From a pineapple and chilli flavour, to smoked onion, not to mention the spicy burger relish, your favourite burger can now get the upgrade it didn’t even know it needed.

The 200g jars are priced at £2.95 and can be purchased here.