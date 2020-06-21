The Kilted Chef: Chicken gives you wings

Craig Wilson, aka The Kilted Chef, makes two poultry dishes the whole family will enjoy

Chicken is a good source of lean protein and is so versatile as it can be cooked and served in many different ways.

Poaching retains as much moisture in the meat so it stays beautifully succulent and full of flavour.

My butterflied apricot chicken breast offers a fresh, light meal perfect for sunny, summer evenings when you can eat outdoors.

Meanwhile, my recipe for Italian chicken bake is one that the whole family will enjoy.

It’s best served in the middle of the dining table so everyone can tuck in and have seconds!

I’ve used chicken thighs as they are economical and easy to get hold of.

They also soak up loads of flavour, which makes them perfect for this dish.

Happy cooking!

Poached chicken with apricot, spinach and frittata

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

For the chicken:

1 chicken breast, skin removed

3 dried apricots, sliced

Washed spinach leaves

Salt to taste

For the frittata:

½ red onion

2 stems of tenderstem broccoli

½ tomato, chopped

50g kale, chopped finely

2 small eggs, whisked

To serve:

50g feta cheese

1 tbsp pine nuts

Method

Butterfly cut the chicken breast (see top tip). Place the sliced apricots and some spinach leaves on top of the chicken. Add salt to taste. Take a sheet of kitchen foil and overlay with a layer of clingfilm. Place the chicken on top on what would have been, skin-side down. Using the foil and clingfilm, roll the chicken into a sausage shape and twist the ends like a cracker. Add to a pan of boiling water and simmer for 15 minutes. For the frittata: Fry the onion in a little oil until softened in a non-stick pan. Add the broccoli, tomato, kale and salt to taste. Once the veg is soft, add the whisked eggs and allow to set in the pan. When the underside is cooked, place the pan under a hot grill to cook the top half. When cooked through, slide on to a plate. To serve: Unwrap the chicken and slice into round wheels and arrange on the same plate. Crumble feta cheese and pine nuts over the top.

Italian chicken bake

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

6 chicken thighs

½ can of cannellini beans, drained

Handful of fresh basil leaves

1 onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tsp black olives

2 tsp capers

4 fresh tomatoes, chopped (and 1 tomato sliced for the topping)

2 tbsp olive oil

Ciabatta loaf/rolls (sliced for top)

1 ball mozzarella cheese (sliced for top)

75ml white wine

2 tbsp sundried tomato paste

Salt to taste

Pinch of sugar

1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar (optional)

100g mushrooms (optional)

50g garlic butter

Method