The Hebridean Baker to publish his first cookbook after becoming an internet sensation

The Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod, is to publish his first cookbook after his videos on TikTok went viral.

The Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod, has a global following and there have been 10 million views of his recipes and lifestyle videos on TikTok.

With wholesome, traditional Scottish recipes, stunning photography and a generous sprinkling of stories of island life and culture, The Hebridean Baker book, which is scheduled for release in September, will offer a true taste of the Outer Hebrides.

Coinneach began sharing videos of his recipes on the social media platform last year and people fell in love with his page, which now has more than 130,000 followers.

He said: “It’s been quite a journey to be honest with you. About seven or eight months ago I started looking on TikTok and once you get past the dancing and lip-synching of songs there is some amazing content on there, real talent.

“I thought to myself I’d love to be able to promote The Hebrides and our culture in some way and I thought a great way to do it would be through baking.

“I had seen so many interesting bakers on the site and that is where The Hebridean Baker began.”

“Bit bonkers”

However, Coinneach, from Cromore on the Isle of Lewis, wasn’t expecting his TikTok exploits to attract such a huge following.

“It’s kind of gone a wee bit bonkers to be honest, I’ve had 10 million people view my videos over those months,” he added.

“It was picked up by Elle magazine, then the publisher Black & White got in touch at the end of December and now we are going to release a cookbook.”

Focusing on small bakes that use a simple set of ingredients, the recipes will unleash your inner Scottish baker, promises The Hebridean Baker, featuring rustic, home baking and old family favourites because “Homemade is always best”.

Coinneach continued: “Traditional Hebridean and Highland bakes will definitely play a big part, and ones from my family as well.

“My Auntie Bella who is 92 and can still pass for 50, her clootie dumpling, for me, is the best on the island so she will be in it with her clootie dumpling recipe.

“But what I also love doing is taking classic bakes and just giving them that Scottish twist and putting produce from the islands and Scotland into these bakes.

“One of my favourites is choux buns, quite a classic recipe, but the one I am making is a hot toddy choux bun so the crème patisserie has whisky and honey in it. Those kind of twists make me smile so hopefully they will do the same for others.”

Amazing produce

And the opportunity to highlight the amazing array of produce we have in Scotland and the Hebrides will also play a key role in the book.

“I have been speaking to a lot of producers about using their products. I’m working with the Harris Distillery on the island, Hamlyns Porridge, lots of people have been in touch and it’s fantastic, as that for me is a big part of this,” added the 46-year-old.

“I have about 130,000 followers on the platform but about 110,000 of them are in North America so being able to promote the islands and the produce to them is amazing. I’m just chuffed to bits I can do that.”

Bringing his lifelong passion to the masses is a dream come true for Coinneach who promises his style of baking will mean a book of recipes anyone can make.

“I have been baking my whole life. I’ve always loved baking, but over the years there have been so many Scottish bakers on Bake Off and on TV that I have aspired to be like them.

“I would say over the past 10 years I have really become a passionate home baker. I don’t want that to change. In the book I want the recipes to be from a passionate home baker’s perspective.

“It’s not about making the most elegant 10-tiered bakes or anything like that. It will be things that people can do at home and enjoy and make for someone who is coming round for a cuppa.”

Publisher Campbell Brown said: “Coinneach brings a fabulous Scottish Island style to his baking, which is both inspiring and delicious.

“The whole team at Black & White fell in love with his unique voice, his passion and, of course, his West Highland terrier, Seòras. For bakers and anyone who loves Scotland, the Hebridean Baker’s book will be a real treat.”

