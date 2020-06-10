The Espresso Martini is the UK’s most-loved cocktail – here’s how you can make it

This easy recipe will help you shake up the best Espresso Martinis in lockdown.

The UK’s most-loved cocktail has been announced and coffee lovers are in for a treat.

Scenic, which runs luxury cruises and tours, has conducted research to find out the most popular cocktails in the UK and around the world.

Taking first place on these shores was the Espresso Martini which is searched around 90,500 times every month online.

It gained more than 30,000 more searches than its nearest rival, the Margarita.

Number three in the UK was the Mojito, closely followed by the Pina Colada and Aperol Spritz.

In Europe the most talked about cocktail was the Aperol Spritz. Originating from 1920s Italy, this refreshing blend is the go-to aperitif for those in eastern Europe.

It was the most searched cocktail in 20 European countries, including Germany, France, Norway and Poland.

The Mojito was second most searched at the top of 15 countries’ most popular drinks, while the Martini was most loved in six. The Margarita and Martini were top in just two countries.

Coming in at number one across the globe was the Mojito, topping 60 different countries’ lists including Jamaica, Gabon, Belgium and Croatia. In second was Europe’s favourite – the Aperol Spritz – and in third was the Margarita. The Mimosa and Martini were fourth and fifth. Other favourites also included Bloody Mary, Pina Colada, Caipirinha, Boilermaker and Moscow Mule.

Find out how to make the UK’s most-loved cocktail, the Espresso Martini, with this easy recipe from Aberdeen bar, Soul.

Espresso Martini by Soul Bar

Ingredients

37.5ml Absolut Vanilla

12.5ml Kahlua

Double espresso

12.5ml sugar syrup

Method