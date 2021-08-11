The Cottage Window Cafe: Fife enterprise serves amazing scones and the cheesiest toasties – all through a window

Enjoy amazing scones and the cheesiest toasties, all through a window at The Cottage Window Cafe in Fife.

A Leven cafe serves up amazing scones, toasties and homegrown salad from its window. Brian Stormont discovered the story behind The Cottage Window Cafe for the latest in our Street Food Scran series.

Serving customers throughout the various coronavirus lockdowns of the past year, The Cottage Window Cafe in Leven, Fife, is a popular pit stop for many.