The beer gardens and al fresco restaurants you can grab a drink in now

For those gasping for a pint at their local or looking to catch up over some al fresco drinks at their favourite restaurant, we’ve rounded up the outdoor hospitality venues now open in the area.
Beer gardens across Scotland are now open which must mean summer has finally arrived.
While some of us are keen to rush out and support local businesses, catching up with friends and family while doing so, others are still happy to stay at home and enjoy the weather in their back garden.
But for those eager to get out in the sun and enjoy a drink or two at their local watering holes (albeit al fresco of course), then we’ve got just the places for you.
From the trendiest bars to cutesy country pubs, not to mention lavish hotels launching new outdoor concepts and restaurants transforming the outdoor space they have, eateries across the north-east and the Highlands have been working tirelessly to provide a safe and welcoming space where everyone can have a good time responsibly.
Check out some of the places you can now grab an ice cold pint and a delicious cocktail…
Aberdeen
Soul Bar – Aberdeen
The Garden at SOUL is officially OPEN 🎉 ⠀⠀Food, drinks, music, live sport and so much more! Come and treat yourselves…
No.10 Bar & Restaurant – Aberdeen
The Fourmile – Aberdeen
We are excited as today is the day we can finally open our doors and welcome our loyal customers back into our outside…
The Chester Hotel – Aberdeen (from Wednesday)
Well it wouldn't be a Chester Hotel 'interior' without some accessories…the light fittings were going up today & the…
The Dutch Mill – Aberdeen
Beers chilling, chefs hard at work, staff training underway…….Almost there folks! 🍻🍻
Ferryhill House Hotel – Aberdeen
✨🌿 Today is the day we open Alfresco Ferryhill! 🌿✨A day many have been looking forward to and we want to take this…
Bieldside Inn – Aberdeen
Fierce Bar – Aberdeen
🚨 BREAKING NEWS! 🚨We’ve just found out that our external area extension has been approved! Which means one…
The Pier – Aberdeen
S T R E E T D I N I N G Our outside seating is back! 💪🏻💪🏻Come see us for brunch, lunch, coffee or ice cream. Please…
Cove Bay Hotel – Aberdeen
Our beer garden is now open! Woohoo! It’s been a long time coming. We are accepting cash payments but would prefer contactless where possible. See you soon.
Inn at the Park – Aberdeen
🌈Morning friends …it’s getting close to that time again….. less than an hour to go for ….. …
Aberdeenshire
The Broadstraik Inn – Elrick
Beer Garden
The Square – Kintore
The New Inn Hotel – Ellon
Finally we are open! Pop down for some food & drinks & fingers crossed the sun stays out! ☀️
Banchory Lodge Hotel – Banchory
THE BIG REVEAL FOR ALFRESCO DINING…As we gear up for launch next Wednesday, spaces are filling up fast for Alfresco…
The Seafield Arms Hotel – Cullen
The Scullery at Newmachar Hotel – Newmachar
Molly’s Cafe Bar/ Beach Bistro – Stonehaven
Aaaaand we are OPEN 🥳Let’s hope the sun sticks about for a while!! See you all soon 🥰🥰🥰
Holiday Inn Aberdeen West – Westhill
The day we’ve all been waiting for! Our beer garden is OPEN from 12.00 until 20.00!! 🍻🥂For now it’s drinks only and…
Email us at foodanddrink@dctmedia.co.uk to let us know if your business or your favourite establishment has reopened and we will add them to our list.
