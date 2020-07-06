The beer gardens and al fresco restaurants you can grab a drink in now

For those gasping for a pint at their local or looking to catch up over some al fresco drinks at their favourite restaurant, we’ve rounded up the outdoor hospitality venues now open in the area.

Beer gardens across Scotland are now open which must mean summer has finally arrived.

While some of us are keen to rush out and support local businesses, catching up with friends and family while doing so, others are still happy to stay at home and enjoy the weather in their back garden.

But for those eager to get out in the sun and enjoy a drink or two at their local watering holes (albeit al fresco of course), then we’ve got just the places for you.

From the trendiest bars to cutesy country pubs, not to mention lavish hotels launching new outdoor concepts and restaurants transforming the outdoor space they have, eateries across the north-east and the Highlands have been working tirelessly to provide a safe and welcoming space where everyone can have a good time responsibly.

Check out some of the places you can now grab an ice cold pint and a delicious cocktail…

Aberdeen

Soul Bar – Aberdeen

The Garden at SOUL is officially OPEN 🎉 ⠀⠀Food, drinks, music, live sport and so much more! Come and treat yourselves… Posted by Soul Bar Aberdeen on Monday, 6 July 2020

No.10 Bar & Restaurant – Aberdeen

The Fourmile – Aberdeen

We are excited as today is the day we can finally open our doors and welcome our loyal customers back into our outside… Posted by The Fourmile on Monday, 6 July 2020

The Chester Hotel – Aberdeen (from Wednesday)

Well it wouldn't be a Chester Hotel 'interior' without some accessories…the light fittings were going up today & the… Posted by The Chester Hotel on Friday, 3 July 2020

The Dutch Mill – Aberdeen

Beers chilling, chefs hard at work, staff training underway…….Almost there folks! 🍻🍻 Posted by The Dutch Mill Hotel on Saturday, 4 July 2020

Ferryhill House Hotel – Aberdeen

✨🌿 Today is the day we open Alfresco Ferryhill! 🌿✨A day many have been looking forward to and we want to take this… Posted by Ferryhill House Hotel on Monday, 6 July 2020

Bieldside Inn – Aberdeen

Fierce Bar – Aberdeen

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! 🚨We’ve just found out that our external area extension has been approved! Which means one… Posted by Fierce Bar Aberdeen on Monday, 6 July 2020

The Pier – Aberdeen

S T R E E T D I N I N G Our outside seating is back! 💪🏻💪🏻Come see us for brunch, lunch, coffee or ice cream. Please… Posted by The Pier on Monday, 6 July 2020

Cove Bay Hotel – Aberdeen

Our beer garden is now open! Woohoo! It’s been a long time coming. We are accepting cash payments but would prefer contactless where possible. See you soon. Posted by Cove Bay Hotel on Monday, 6 July 2020

Inn at the Park – Aberdeen

🌈Morning friends …it’s getting close to that time again….. less than an hour to go for ….. … Posted by The Inn at the Park Hotel on Sunday, 5 July 2020

Aberdeenshire

The Broadstraik Inn – Elrick

The Square – Kintore

The New Inn Hotel – Ellon

Finally we are open! Pop down for some food & drinks & fingers crossed the sun stays out! ☀️ Posted by The New Inn Hotel Ellon on Monday, 6 July 2020

Banchory Lodge Hotel – Banchory

THE BIG REVEAL FOR ALFRESCO DINING…As we gear up for launch next Wednesday, spaces are filling up fast for Alfresco… Posted by Banchory Lodge Hotel on Friday, 3 July 2020

The Seafield Arms Hotel – Cullen

The Scullery at Newmachar Hotel – Newmachar

Molly’s Cafe Bar/ Beach Bistro – Stonehaven

Aaaaand we are OPEN 🥳Let’s hope the sun sticks about for a while!! See you all soon 🥰🥰🥰 Posted by Molly's Café Bar / Beach Bistro on Monday, 6 July 2020

Holiday Inn Aberdeen West – Westhill

The day we’ve all been waiting for! Our beer garden is OPEN from 12.00 until 20.00!! 🍻🥂For now it’s drinks only and… Posted by Holiday Inn Aberdeen – West on Monday, 6 July 2020