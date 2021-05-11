Taste test: Would you try out these Nutella fries?

You’ve heard of a deep fried Mars Bar, but would you try fries smothered in the popular chocolate hazelnut spread? Julia Bryce took on the challenge of trying them out…

Since the first weekend of May street food pop-up The Backyard Beach Collective has taken up residency in one of the car parks at Codona’s Amusement Park, Aberdeen, and has been dishing up a range of foods for everyone to indulge in.

From wood-fired pizza to sushi, not to mention smoked meat wraps, hot dogs, waffles and more, one dish has been raising eyebrows more than any other.

Nutella fries.

Served up at Aberdam, a Dutch fries catering firm set up by Michael Robertson and David Griffiths, the team behind STAXX, this pop-up is dishing up Dutch-inspired triple-cooked fries and offering 15 different sauces to top them with.

Taste test:

There’s also a range of savoury seasonings to indulge in too, with new sauces being added to the menu from time to time to whet the appetite of customers even more.

Popping down, I decided to give the Nutella fries a go to find out if they could be the next dish of summer 2021.

Topped with lashings of Nutella sauce and finished off with a dusting of icing sugar, the fries are a messy eat.

As well as the Nutella, the team recently added a pink garlic mayonnaise version which is topped with black sesame seeds and edible flowers.

Inspired by David’s roots at AVO, an avocado catering firm which was based in Aberdeen Market and has run pop-ups at Roots Catering, the mayonnaise gets its pink hue by using black carrot extract.

With all profits from the £3.50 cones or £5 boxes of deep-fried deliciousness going straight towards the STAXX community project, you really are putting your money where your mouth is.

Would you try Nutella fries?

