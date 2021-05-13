Taste test: Could you handle the heat of this fiery Unlucky 13 pizza challenge?

Are you a chilli hot head who lives for the burn? Then this new pizza challenge might just be for you.

If you’re looking to put your tastebuds through their paces, Siberia Bar and Hotel on Belmont Street in Aberdeen has just the eating challenge.

Relaunching with a new food and drinks menu, the venue has added a range of pizzas to its offering, including the Unlucky 13 pizza challenge.

This supercharged version of the venue’s number seven pizza (Nduja sausage, pepperoni, roquito peppers, smoked mozzarella and fresh chillies) the challenge is to finish the fiery fusion to win a free pizza for your next visit.

You’ll receive a card announcing you have defeated the pizza and the venue will proudly hang a picture of yourself on the wall of “flame”, too.

So what’s on the pizza you ask?

The dough is a sourdough and spelt base made by Aberdeen’s Bandit Bakery and is loaded up with a whole host of hot toppings including lots of chillies.

On the pizza you’ll find a bourbon and habanero hot sauce made in-house, half of the amount of mozzarella used on their normal pizzas, pepperoni and Nduja sausage, not to mention four Scotch bonnets, crushed dried bird’s eye chillies and it is finished off with hot sauce as soon as it comes out of the oven.

The pizza is the brainchild of the head chef, Mickey Robertson, and his team.

Rising to the challenge, I decided to put the pizza through its paces to see if I could conquer it and bag myself a free one.

While I started off on a positive note, I quickly realised the Scotch bonnets would be my Achilles heel and it was these hot, hot chillies that would prove most challenging in trying to demolish the pizza.

I’d ordered a glass of milk to help me through the heat of the spice, but luckily I didn’t need it.

The bourbon and habanero sauce with the pepperoni and Nduja sausage was incredibly delicious, but, as predicted, it was the Scotch bonnets that ended me.

A third of a pizza gone, I decided to quit while I was ahead, not wanting to endure a mouth full of spice and pain for the rest of the day.

For those interested in trying out the challenge for themselves, the pizza is priced at £13.50 and can be enjoyed seven days a week at the bar.

Those who do win will be able to enjoy one of the other pizzas, or the Unlucky 13, again.

