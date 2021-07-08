This Tartan Tiki cocktail will be your next go-to summer whisky drink

Put a whisky twist on this rum and tiki favourite for the ultimate summer cocktail.

When you think of tiki drinks, rum is probably the first spirit that comes to mind.

However, Scottish whisky brand, The Glenlivet, which is based near Ballindalloch in Moray, has put a spin on what would be a traditionally rum-based drink, swapping the Caribbean favourite for whisky instead.

The Tartan Tiki is easy to whip up, taking just minutes to make, and can also be made into batches which makes it even easier to ensure everyone’s glasses keep topped up if you are hosting.

By including just four ingredients, this cocktail really lets the whisky do the talking.

Beautifully balanced with the sweetness from the pineapple juice, the peach sparkling water adds a welcome fizz to the drink, bringing it alive in your glass. This drink should be served in a high ball for best results and should be built up over ice.

The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve spirit has been finished in casks that have previously held Caribbean rum, giving it its honeyed orchard fruit and banana nose. It has an explosion of ripe tropical fruits to taste, and is slightly sweeter thanks to the cask.

This drink is refreshing and with the whisky priced at around £35 to £40, depending on which retailer you purchase it from, you know you will experience a quality drink that has plenty of flavour to give.

It is sure to be a party favourite and is a must for anyone hosting a themed tiki night!

Tartan Tiki

Serves 1

Ingredients

50ml The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

25ml pineapple juice

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Top with peach sparkling water

Method

Build all ingredients over ice in a glass, adding each ingredient one by one. Top the drink off with peach sparkling water.

