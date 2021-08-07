Food is in her blood: How The Sushi Box Aberdeen owner has defied the odds with pop-up success

Having been made homeless, securing a residency and now a must-visit stand at one of Aberdeen’s most popular street food pop-ups, The Sushi Box Aberdeen has seen it all.

And owner Atisaya Aitcheson, who launched the business in 2016, can’t be more complimentary of the pop-up venue, Backyard Beach Collective at Aberdeen beach, which has proven a lifeline for her business over the past few months.