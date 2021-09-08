Love Sunday roasts? Here are 5 to try out in the north-east

Sometimes all you need to perk yourself up is, you guessed it, a top-notch roast dinner.

Roast meat with all the juicy trimmings, crispy roast potatoes, buttery mash, golden-brown Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, the list of ingredients that will have you salivating goes on.

But when it’s Sunday and cooking isn’t on the agenda, and you’re looking to indulge, it’s important to know the top locations to venture to when in need of a roast.

After all, you want to make sure you’re left feeling nothing other than satisfied and full to the brim.

Fill your boots at one (or several) of our recommended places to visit for a Sunday roast in the north-east of Scotland.

Ardennan House Hotel

You’ll be happy to hear that Ardennan House Hotel, located in Inverurie, is among the north-east establishments offering a traditional Sunday roast.

A selection of meats are available to choose from every week, served with all of the trimmings and homemade Yorkshire puddings.

Address: Old Kemnay Road, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, AB51 3XD

No.10 Bar & Restaurant

The delicious slow-cooked Sunday roast at No.10 Bar & Restaurant in Aberdeen is the ultimate indulgence to round off your weekend.

Choose from a black and gold Aberdeen rib roast or classic roast chicken supreme, served with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, skirlie, a giant homemade Yorkshire pudding and red wine gravy.

There is also a selection of sides to enjoy, too, including honey glazed pigs in blankets and truffle mashed potato.

Address: 10 Queens Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XL

Dyce Farm

The carvery at Dyce Farm is served from 11.30am to 9pm every day. And the venue is as big on quality as it is with its portions.

The team slow-roasts their meats for 14-hours, provides freshly prepared veg and creates fluffy, handmade Yorkshire puddings and crispy roast potatoes, so you know you’re always getting a generous plate of grub when you visit.

Address: 1A Dyce Drive, Dyce, Aberdeen, AB21 0AF

Newburgh Inn

The chefs at Newburgh Inn work closely with their suppliers daily and weekly, sourcing fresh produce from within a 50-mile radius of the premises in order to make use of our region’s outstanding larder.

When you’re tucking into your Sunday roast at the restaurant, not only will you be able to enjoy the tasty ingredients, but do so knowing you’re supporting multiple local businesses as well.

Address: Newburgh Inn, Main Street, Newburgh, Ellon, Aberdeenshire, AB41 6BP

Newmachar Hotel

Offering a contemporary and welcoming environment in which to enjoy the award-winning cuisine on offer, the impressive food and decor is what sets Newmachar Hotel apart from anywhere else in the area.

While they have a wide range of soups, small plates, salads, sharing platters, steaks, burgers, big plates, side orders and deserts to choose from, their Sunday roast has always been a popular option among diners.

Address: Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar, Aberdeenshire, AB21 0QD

