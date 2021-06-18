Mexican food is definitely near the top of the list when it comes to Summer Sizzlers and these easy sausage rolls will fire you up.

This recipe for crispy Mexican sausage rolls with bread pastry by celebrity chef Valentine Warner for Allinson’s is a surefire winner.

Using bread as the pastry along with sausage meat and a number of ingredients you are more than likely to have in your store cupboard, this is a quick and easy treat to make.

While Mexican food is often regarded as being spicy, these sausage rolls can be as hot or mild as you wish, by choosing whether to add some green chilli sauce to the mix or not.

Roasted in the oven for less than 10 minutes, they are a quick and versatile snack that you can have on the table for lunch or a supper delight.

Crispy Mexican sausage rolls with bread pastry

Makes 6

Ingredients

200g pork sausage meat, removed from skins

1 tsp of cider vinegar or lime juice

Large fistful of very finely chopped fresh coriander

1 1⁄2 tsp smoked paprika

1⁄2 tsp ground cumin

1⁄2 tsp dried oregano

1⁄4 tsp 70% Cocoa powder

1⁄2 tsp of ground black pepper

6 slices of Allinson’s Champion Wholemeal

1 tsp of green chilli sauce (optional)

Lime wedges cut from one lime, to garnish

Soft butter, to butter the bread

Method

Turn the oven onto Fan 180C/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Put the sausage meat in a bowl and add all the other ingredients, except the bread, butter, lime wedges and green chilli sauce. Mix together well and put to one side. Take six pieces of the bread without their crusts and butter each slice on both sides. Divide the sausage mix into six equal parts and form into a small sausage shape once again. Laying the sausage meat along the shorter side of the end of the slice, roll it over until the two sides meet. They do not need to be pinched together or overlap, but simply need to meet. Give all a gentle stabilising press and lay the roll seam side down on a tray. When all six are in, sprinkle the tops with a little extra smoked paprika Roast in the oven for 8-10 minutes or until crisp all over and serve with little lime wedges and chilli sauce.

Top tip: Never throw away your crusts! Chop leftover crusts up into 1cm squares and bake, before storing as croutons or leave to dry out to make breadcrumbs.

