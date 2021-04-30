Summer Sizzlers: Spice up your life with this easy Cajun salmon treat

Cajun spices partnered with salmon is a match made in heaven. Find out for yourself by making this easy, scrumptious dish.

I love fish and I particularly adore salmon – and this is one of my favourite ways of cooking it.

And to be honest, you really cannot go wrong with this dish, which goes down a treat when I cook it on the griddle or barbecue at home.

Cajun spices are incredible ingredients which, for me, add some intense spice to any meat or fish, but they really work well with salmon.

Once you cook this, I can guarantee you will go back to it again and again – for both taste, and simplicity.

If you cook this on the griddle or the barbecue you will see how the flakes of the fish just delicately separate while you eat it which is a joy in itself.

Cajun salmon

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 salmon fillets

2 tbsp Cajun spices (I buy ready mixed for ease)

Splash of olive oil

Rice (I use a microwave packet for a really speedy dish)

Any green vegetables – broccoli or green beans are my favourites to serve it with

Method

Get your vegetables of choice and rice on to cook. (If you are using microwave rice packets pop them it in the microwave a few minutes before you are ready to plate). Put your spices on a plate and rub them all over the salmon to ensure the fillets are evenly coated and set aside. Leave your fillets for around 30 minutes for the flavours to infuse into the fish, then heat some olive oil in a griddle pan. (You can also cook the fish on the barbecue with warmer nights now on the horizon). Place your salmon skin side down and cook it until it is crispy (around 3 minutes), then turn and cook on the other side until the fish is cooked (2-3 minutes). (When it is cooking on the other side, pop your microwave rice on to cook the rice). Serve with your favourite green vegetables and the rice.

Note: This also works brilliantly with chicken if you aren’t a lover of fish. Just marinate it a little longer or overnight.

More in this series…