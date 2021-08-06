Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Summer Sizzlers: Put an Asian twist on your table with this chicken in spicy peanut sauce recipe

By Brian Stormont
06/08/2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Peanut butter isn’t just for a sandwich, or for making a satay sauce, as this recipe that makes a tasty spicy chicken dish reveals.

When I saw this recipe for chicken sizzling away in a pan in spices and then combined with a spicy peanut sauce I just had to try it out and share it with you.

My only previous experience cooking with peanut butter was in a quick satay sauce and to be honest I wasn’t a fan.

But this recipe from the team at Skippy lets you add a little spice to your life by using their smooth peanut butter with a variety of other ingredients to create a chicken delight with a fantastic Asian twist.

Chicken in spicy peanut sauce

Serves 4

Chicken in peanut butter sauce
Chicken in spicy peanut butter sauce.

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 680g)
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 265g onions, sliced
  • 260g chunky salsa
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 5 tbsp Skippy® Peanut Butter Extra Smooth (340g jar)
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • Few coriander leaves for garnish

Method

  1. Rub the chicken breasts all over with cumin and cinnamon. In a large frying pan, heat the oil over a medium-high heat; add the chicken and onions. Cook, stirring frequently, until the chicken is browned.
  2. To make the sauce, in a food processor bowl fitted with a metal blade, process the salsa, lemon juice, peanut butter and garlic until smooth. Pour the sauce over the chicken mixture in the frying pan; bring to the boil.
  3. Reduce the heat to low; simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink in the middle.
  4. Serve the chicken with the sauce and the coriander.

