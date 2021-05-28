Summer Sizzlers: Add a Scottish twist to a Turkish classic with these lamb and haggis kofta kebabs

Kofta kebabs are fantastic and easy to make. However, this recipe which brings haggis into the mix, is a tasty take on a traditional Turkish dish.
As we enter barbecue season, although you wouldn’t think it was currently with the dreadful weather we have been having, this kofta kebab is perfect to include in your al fresco cooking repertoire.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe