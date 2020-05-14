Subway reveals new recipe to try at home inspired by its iconic Chipotle Southwest Sauce

Still missing some of your favourite takeaways? Here’s another one you can make at home, in just a few minutes…

These past few weeks, many of our favourite restaurants and retailers have been revealing the recipes to some of their most popular dishes, so we can make them from home.

Nando’s did it with its Peri Peri Chicken recipe, Ikea with its meatballs and Gregg’s even showed us how to make its beloved sausage, bean and cheese melt.

But now Subway has stepped into the limelight and released a recipe inspired by its Chipotle Southwest Sauce that you can also make from the comfort of your kitchen, and while using only seven common ingredients.

So, if you’re missing your Subway fix but want something easy to recreate it then look no further, as this simple sauce takes only a couple of minutes to create.

Subway-style Chipotle Southwest Sauce

Makes 150ml, enough for 2-3 footlong subs

Ingredients

5 tbsp low-fat mayonnaise

2 tsp chipotle paste or chipotle powder

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp onion granules

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp salt

Method

In a small bowl, mix together all of the ingredients until fully combined. Use straight away or store in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to use.

Tip: Dispense finished sauce into a squeezy bottle for easy portioning. The sauce will keep, stored in the fridge, for up to 3 days.