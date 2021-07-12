Interactive map: The ultimate street food guide to the north and the north-east

As we enter into a new era of hospitality and eating out, street food has fast become a go-to for many of us looking to get a bite from cultures across the world.

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit and we couldn’t eat out in restaurants, masses of us turned to our beloved takeaways and food trucks for a bite to eat.

Being able to operate safely outside meant there was room for these businesses to grow, and with the pandemic proving challenging for those who operate indoors, many of those outdoor operators have flourished during this time of opportunity, enticing new customers to their vans and pop-ups.

Food trucks, in general, have never been in higher demand and new street food vendors have been popping up across the region, bringing a new offering to the table.

Street Food Scran

To celebrate and champion local street food The Press and Journal and Evening Express has launched a new series, Street Food Scran.

This is all about showcasing the best Scottish street food offering the north and the north-east has to offer, and we’ve also created a street food interactive map for you to plot out your next breakfast, lunch or dinner around the area.

You could easily make a day of it and visit a number of vendors on the list and go on your very own street food tour of the region.

Our interactive map gives you all you need to know – like opening times, what cuisine they offer, where they are based and so on.

You can check out the map here…

We’ll be sharing recipes from some of the best-known vendors and hidden gems out there, and we’ll also be speaking to numerous business owners about why they started their venture, and the transition from working as an events caterer to having their own bricks and mortar.

We hope to inspire you and excite your tastebuds, however, just be sure to bring an umbrella with you, just in case the weather isn’t in your favour.

And don’t forget carfresco is the new alfresco – especially when you live in Scotland!

If you would like your business to feature on the map, please email foodanddrink@dcthomson.co.uk.

For more on street food…