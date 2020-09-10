SPONSORED: The Carron to Mumbai restaurant extends discount

As a thank you to its local community, The Carron to Mumbai restaurant in Stonehaven has decided to extend the Eat Out to Help Out discount.

The popular Indian restaurant will continue to offer a 50% discount up to £10pp, Mondays to Wednesdays, until further notice.

It’s just one of the ways that The Carron to Mumbai is carrying on the essential community support it focused on during lockdown.

“During the pandemic, we offered unconditional free food for the NHS, elderly and vulnerable young people,” explains owner and chef Raj Hamid.

Helping to feed and brighten up people has been a highlight for the restaurant and Raj.

“This is the best part. We all make money and all lose money, but the important thing we’ve learned during the pandemic is putting happiness on people’s faces,” he says.

As well as free meals, the restaurant team was also buying and delivering essentials for vulnerable elderly people in the community – all out of their own pocket.

“This is not the time for profit, this is the time for us to unite with the community,” explains Raj.

For its efforts, The Carron to Mumbai was awarded a Community Spirit Award from Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action earlier this year.

And as part of this community work, they will still be providing free food for the NHS and vulnerable locals.

And they will also be continuing their partnership with local Stonehaven restaurant NuSpice, for the time being. It was forced to close due to its size, but The Carron to Mumbai has managed to help them adapt and is working with them as a pop-up kitchen.

Raj notes that he is grateful to every local business, with many trying to help and support their neighbours as much as possible.

Local produce

The community focus also extends to The Carron to Mumbai kitchen, which has always relied heavily on local produce.

“The menu changed due to the pandemic. We’re using more fresh fish because it’s available fresh every day,” explains Raj.

“We’re also trying to help local farmers by buying local veg, and the local butchers by buying meat local.”

Some of the most popular fish dishes at the moment include halibut and monkfish. It’s normally served either seared or grilled, garnished with different sauces to suit individual tastes.

The beef dishes are also popular too, if you’re not a massive fan of fish – it’s slow cooked and melts in your mouth!

No matter what you order, The Carron to Mumbai uses a delicious mix of authentic cooking methods and fresh ingredients.

Book a table

The Carron to Mumbai is now open for both takeaway and sit-in.

Social distancing measures – like hand sanitising stations and a one-way system in the restaurant, marked out with signs – remain in place.

Walk-ins are accepted but to give the restaurant more time to prep, and to avoid disappointment, booking in advance is advised.

And don’t forget about The Carron to Mumbai’s special offer on Mondays to Wednesdays!

Book online here or get in touch on 01569 760460 to find out more.