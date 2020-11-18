SPONSORED: Refurbished Riksha set to encourage positivity in Aberdeen community

In the bustling heart of Aberdeen’s iconic Union Square, sits the distinctive Riksha Streetside Indian.

Although the restaurant opened fairly recently in August 2019, the family behind the business were inspired to give it a new lease of life after a troubling few months.

With an aim of creating a positive change to the atmosphere of the restaurant and its surrounding area, the refurbishment is being carried out by Verdant Interior Design, who specialise in natural, handmade wall designs using preserved moss and plants.

Their unique arrangements in Riksha will bring a sense of tranquillity to the space as well as creating a sense of nature and wilderness while indoors.

Anis, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother Khalis, hopes the refurbishment will allow them to come out of 2020 feeling fresh and creative. He said: “The aim of the new décor is to positively enhance Riksha, given the tough year we have all had.”

It’s not just the interior design of the restaurant setting family-run Riksha apart, however, as they pride themselves on their traditional cuisine ‘with a twist’.

Anis said: “Our recipes and cooking methods originate from my mother, bringing true authenticity and an essence of home cooking.

“Where the twist comes in to play is in our ingredients; we love to use local produce, such as seafood and red meat, where we can.

“It works well with Indian food as it rejuvenates traditional cooking methods, creating a new lease of life. We like to stay one step ahead of our competition and lead by example. We take risks, we experiment, we do a lot of research and, prior to Covid, we used to travel a lot too.

“Cooking is an art and we love it – that is why our dishes taste so good.”

Riksha’s reworked menu, though delicious and original, is fairly simple. Their ‘light bites’ menu – to be treated as tapas – is an excellent option for those pushed for time, while their main menu will offer larger dishes of fresh seabass and elegant cuts of lamb, all sourced locally. Anis expanded: “Our menu will offer a variety of innovative dishes, taking you on a journey from the first bite.

“We will also offer a small selection of Kormas and Masalas, for those who are more traditionally inclined.”

As well as wonderful food, Riksha Streetside Indian indorses a strong sense of community spirit. They believe that, if nothing else, 2020 has highlighted the importance of supporting one another and the true significance of kindness.

While adhering to very stringent social distancing and cleaning measures, Riksha has been actively supporting its neighbours and the most vulnerable members of its community over the past few months, delivering food packs throughout the city.

As Anis said: “Everyone is in the same rocky boat just now, but if we continue to support one another in any way we can, we will get through these hard times.”

For more information about what Riksha offers its customers and community, visit their Facebook page, and check out their sample menu here.