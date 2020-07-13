SPONSORED: Food and drink businesses – don’t miss our new advertising support initiative

DC Thomson Media is launching the Food & Drink Fund, a unique advertising support initiative to boost Scottish food and drink businesses as they re-open after lockdown.

As restrictions ease, food and drink businesses in Scotland can finally get ready to welcome back customers – it’s great news for the industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

From giving away over 500 free adverts to launching our Back to Business initiative in June, DC Thomson Media has been there to support all businesses through the challenges of coronavirus. Now we’re turning our attention specifically to the food and drink industry.

It’s an industry we already have strong ties to; one of our most exciting events coming up this year is Taste of Grampian 2020.

We know how big this event has been year-on-year for food and drink producers, with past versions seeing an average of 10,000 visitors a day. Well aware of the devastating loss cancelling this event would be for producers, we’re instead taking the event online for a live, 3-day virtual event from the 18th to the 20th of September.

As well as giving local food and drink producers an audience to sell to, with exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities still available, the event is packed full of activities like live gin tastings and cook-along demonstrations for visitors.

But to help local food and drink businesses in the meantime, we’ve launched the Food and Drink Fund.

How it works

Available for businesses in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray, the Food and Drink Fund offers advertising support to qualifying pubs, restaurants, cafés and other food and drink businesses.

Whether you want to update customers on new opening times, launch a refreshed menu or clear up how deliveries will work, you can use your Food and Drink Fund campaign to share essential information and drive customers back to your business as you re-open after lockdown.

Together, we’ll develop a targeted print and digital campaign across The Press and Journal and Evening Express to share your essential updates.

And the best bit? Through this new Food and Drink Fund, DC Thomson Media will subsidise your marketing spend, covering a percentage of your total campaign cost.

The level of support each business qualifies for will be calculated on an individual basis, but we hope to help as many of our local food and drink businesses as possible through this fund.

Apply now for the Food and Drink Fund

Businesses need to apply via email in order to be considered for the Food and Drink Fund. Once qualifying businesses have been identified, our advertising teams will be in touch to figure out the right campaign for you and get the ball rolling.

If you’re interested and would like to find out more, please get in touch with the team on the following email addresses.

Aberdeen: Kelly Davidson kelly.davidson@dctmedia.co.uk

Highlands & Moray: Stephen Flight sflight@dctmedia.co.uk

Taste of Grampian: Carole Bruce carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk

Ts & Cs include:

Businesses must be located in the Aberdeen, North East, Highlands or Moray area.

Advertising offered through the fund must start before July 31st, subject to availability.

The level of support on offer is subject to change, at our sole discretion.

We may not be able to offer all applications support through our campaign if the demand exceeds the value committed.

Full Ts and Cs can be viewed online here.