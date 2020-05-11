SPONSORED: Express Fresh Fish delivers sustainable Scottish fish across UK

Aberdeen’s Express Fresh Fish is on a mission to bring locally sourced Scottish fish to customers throughout the UK.

Family run company J Charles launched the Express Fresh Fish website in 2015 as a way of getting its fresh and high-quality Scottish fish to customers outwith Aberdeen.

Now Henri Charles, the great great grandson of J Charles’ original founder, is looking after the website since taking over the reins from his father at the start of 2020.

In light of the ongoing global pandemic, it’s been a challenging time – but Express Fresh Fish has a strong system that’s been able to keep up with the demand from customers both in Scotland and further south.

How it all works

Firstly, Express Fresh Fish focuses on freshness by getting fish as quickly as possible off the boats in Peterhead and out to customers – in some cases, fish can arrive at local Aberdeen customers’ doors within four hours.

Throughout mainland UK, even for customers in England, around 90% of orders will be delivered next day or within 36-48 hours maximum.

This speed ensures Express Fresh Fish is able to provide an online fresh fish counter, which many supermarkets are unable to offer at the moment.

Next, deliveries are sent in iceboxes and all products are vacuum packed so the fish stays fresh for longer.

This is especially important for deliveries travelling across the UK – the Express Fresh Fish packaging will keep your order in tip-top condition during transit – but it also makes it easier for you to freeze your order once you’ve got it.

Repeat orders are proof of how successful Express Fresh Fish’s system is, with lots of customers who initially try it out finding the results so impressive they return to order in bulk.

Convenient and safe deliveries

The range available to order online from Express Fresh Fish is dependent on the supply they receive from the market, but you’ll usually find all the standard Scottish fish you’d expect.

For example, main sellers include:

Haddock

Cod

Smoked haddock

Lemon sole

Shellfish, like lobster and langoustines.

All products sold online are of the same high standards that Aberdeen customers have come to expect from J Charles.

While the J Charles factory shop is still open during lockdown, as a result of social distancing measures, only one person is allowed in at a time and only card payments are accepted.

By ordering online through Express Fresh Fish, you’ll get the same quality and freshness but with the convenience of having it delivered direct to your door, with deliveries available across mainland UK.

All deliveries are contactless and Express Fresh Fish employees are working according to social distancing guidelines (with measures like hand sanitiser and gloves) to ensure safety.

At the moment, healthcare workers are also able to take advantage of a 10% discount – either show your badge at the counter in-store or enter the code HC10 to claim your discount online.

Find out more or place an order with Express Fresh Fish online here, or follow them on Facebook for the latest offers.