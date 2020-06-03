Spirit of Speyside: Distilled 2020 festival cancelled due to Covid-19

A north-east food and drink festival is another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers of a popular food and drink festival which was set to take place this summer have cancelled this year’s event.

Spirit of Speyside: Distilled is a two-day celebration which usually takes place in Elgin Town Hall.

It was scheduled to run from August 28-29 and expected to welcome around 1,400 visitors in attendance.

Run by the team behind the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival which was also cancelled earlier this year, the festival board made the decision as a result of ongoing uncertainty around timings for lifting Scotland’s lockdown and social distancing restrictions.

Distilled brings Speyside’s world-famous whisky distillers, brewers, gin firms, vodka producers and local food businesses together to showcase the region’s larder under one roof.

It has attracted guests from throughout the UK and from overseas since it first started in 2016, and is now a firmly established and popular date in the local Moray Speyside calendar.

James Campbell, chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Festivals, said: “We are saddened

to announce this year’s Distilled food and drink festival will not go ahead, and we know our visiting guests and the local community will be naturally disappointed to hear this news.

“We now turn our thoughts to 2021 and how we can rally our world-class community of

distillers and producers together as we aim to create an even bigger and better calendar of events that will go over and above expectations. We look forward to welcoming friends from home and abroad back to the region next year for our popular Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, as well as our Gin and Distilled festivals.”