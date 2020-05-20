The fluffy, pillow-like Japanese milk loaf, Shokupan, is one of those iconic world breads and a breakfast staple in its home country.

For me it’s up there with a proper French baguette, a San-Francisco sourdough and the braided Challah, and is distinguished by its soft, springy texture and sweeter taste.

And with Paul Hollywood‘s new series taking the bread king from Liverpool to Japan, the golden-hued loaf has jumped back into the limelight.

In the second series of Paul Hollywood Eats Japan, the baker and his crew come across a small bakery en route to Kyoto.

The Pan No Tora Bakery, which holds the record for the most freshly baked sandwich bread in 24 hours – an incredible 1559kg of the stuff, was heaven for Paul, with him describing it as a “revelation “.

Leaving the bakery he took with him one of their iconic loafs, describing it as looking “a bit like a brioche” and being “incredibly soft, feels like a fluffy cloud”.

The key to creating the pillowy soft texture of the Shokupan and it’s sweeter relative the Hokaido milk loaf starts with a mix of flour, water and milk called tangzhong.

The three ingredients are heated together over a low heat until it thickens to the consistency of a custard.

The other slightly unusual ingredient for this load – especially if you normally bake a standard loaf – is the milk powder.

The final step which will guarantee the perfect loaf is the folding and rolling before the final proving.

All together hands on time, this load will take about 20 minutes to make, with around two hours of proving in between and finishing with a 30 minute bake.

Japanese Shokupan

(Makes 1 loaf)

Ingredients

For the tangzhong:

43ml full-fat milk

43ml water

14g strong bread flour

For the bread:

300g strong bread flour

20g runny honey

7g fast acting dried yeast

5g salt

14g skimmed milk powder (less than 1% fat)

1 large egg

50g unsalted butter (melted)

115g full-fat milk

Method