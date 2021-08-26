See inside new “Instagrammable cafe” opening in Aberdeenshire town next month

A new cafe inspired by some of London and Edinburgh’s top “Instagrammable” venues will open in Westhill at the end of next month.

Louise Morgan spied the empty unit on Venture Drive while passing through the growing town.

The 29-year-old former oil and gas worker said she made the decision to open The Hill Deli after deciding during the pandemic that she didn’t want to be stuck behind a desk.

Residing in Bridge of Don, Louise wanted to bring something new to the town that was different to the offering already available.

With many large national brands like Greggs, Starbucks and McDonald’s now calling Westhill home, Louise felt it was a good time to launch a local cafe there.

She is planning to open the venue on September 21 once her chef staff and front of house team are in place.

Offering breakfast, brunch and lunch initially, the venue will also open in the evenings and offer a bistro-style menu once Louise and the team have nailed the day-to-day operation.

Louise said: “We’ll have big breakfast rolls, avocado and poached eggs, and a big variety of lunch dishes. There will be the usual breakfast offering as well.

“When we were looking at the local market there wasn’t really anywhere to go and grab soup and a sandwich, a panini or baked potato and so we wanted to offer that.

“We thought it was lacking somewhere you could get a nice lunch and we’re hoping to eventually open in the evenings for bistro nights.

“We don’t want to do everything at once, we’ll work up to it. Takeaway will be also available for anyone on-the-go.”

Returning to work

Open from 8am to 3pm or 4pm seven days a week, the cafe will seat around 32 covers at any one time.

Aiming to target those who live and work locally, Louise hopes The Hill Deli will become a place many will head for a takeaway coffee or breakfast as the public continues to return to office working.

“The venue will be open early as a lot of people will be starting to go back to work in the office soon and we want to try and make sure we’re open for when they go back,” said Louise.

“Inside is nearly complete and we’ve submitted everything we need to to the local council regarding our kitchen, so it is now just a waiting game.

“We’ll be launching nearer the middle to end of September with an opening date of September 21 in the diary.”

Equipped with a few parking spaces out front and other places to park close by, Louise is looking forward to bringing her “Instagrammable cafe” to life.

To make her vision a reality she has hired a full-time and part-time member of staff, and is currently recruiting for other part-time waiting staff.

“I loved the idea of an Instagrammable cafe taking inspiration from London and Edinburgh. There’s nothing really up here that is very pink,” she said.

“We are conscious that we also want men to come in and so it isn’t just a girly cafe.

“We have flower walls and plant walls, the big sofa is a plush green colour and it will be white and pink throughout, but I want men to come in and feel welcome so I have toned it down a little.

“But I can imagine there will be lots of people in taking pictures for Instagram!”

For more food and drink stories…