Lifestyle / Food and Drink

See inside Aberdeen’s Under the Hammer ahead of its opening next week

By Julia Bryce
28/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Artist impression of Under the Hammer.

One of Aberdeen’s beloved pubs, which closed in March last year, will reopen under new ownership next week following an extensive refurbishment.

Under the Hammer has been taken over by independent hospitality operators, The McGinty’s Group, and will open on Friday November 6 at 5pm.

The popular basement bar located on North Silver Street, just off Golden Square, will reopen with a stylish new look with a new hand-crafted bar and modern interiors with a nod to the venue’s heritage throughout.

Artists impression of the bar area.

Designed by architects at Nicol Russel Studios, the 50-seater bar has been brought back to life following a £200,000 investment.

What will be on offer?

The McGinty’s Group, which operates several popular venues in the city including No.10 Bar & Restaurant, The Silver Darling, and The Grill to name a few, will offer customers cask ales, cocktails, an extensive wine list and more at the venue.

A new food concept with sharing platters and nibbles filled with local produce will also be launched. No.10’s head chef Andy Stephen is the man behind it.

First look of inside Under the Hammer.

Leading the team of eight will be general manager Tom Rutherford who has been moved from No.10 Bar & Restaurant and assistant manager Rachel Juudas who previously worked in The Stag. Additional staff will be employed for the upcoming festive season.

Around 75% of the senior management roles within the group have been filled with internal promotions.

Pre-theatre option

Director of The McGinty’s Group, Allan Henderson  is looking forward to welcoming those across the north-east back to the venue.

He said: “We are truly excited to re-open Under The Hammer.

From left: The McGinty’s Group operations director, Alan Aitken with director Allan Henderson

“The bar has served a local community as well as the Music Hall and His Majesty’s Theatre goers for a long time so it felt right to invest in the venue.

“Just like with many of our previous projects, we have retained the heart and spirit of the place while reviving it with new interiors and branding to keep up-to-date with modern trends.

“We hope the new look will to appeal to existing loyal customers, who have surely missed the venue while it’s been closed, as well as new ones.”

The venue will be open seven days a week from 4pm to midnight Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 1am on Fridays, from noon on Saturdays until 1am and then from noon to midnight on Sundays.

