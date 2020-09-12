Saturday Kitchen chef and presenter Matt Tebbutt hails Orkney firm’s ‘delicious’ malt vinegar

Malt vinegar made by an Orkney firm made a special appearance on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen today.

Chef and presenter Matt Tebbutt told viewers he had been on the island recently.

He said while Orkney is known for its “fantastic seafood”, he met a man who makes malt vinegar.

His verdict of the produce, made by Orkney Craft Vinegar, was it “really is delicious”.

Cooking for fellow chef Paul Ainsworth and actress Charlotte Ritchie, the presenter made roasted scallops with seaweed butter, sweetcorn, girolles – pickled in the Orkney vinegar – and spring onions.

He told his guests he had absolutely loved his time on Orkney, describing it as “amazing” and “beautiful”.