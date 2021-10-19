Recipe: Make these delicious pecan and cranberry cookies in just 20 minutes

These pecan and cranberry cookies are a great seasonal bake – they are so easy to make and smell sensational.

The combination of nuts and dried fruit always goes down well, and makes a nice change from a classic chocolate chip.

These cookies can be made in one bowl and, by substituting the butter for a vegan alternative, could also be vegan-friendly.

The recipe suggests a blend of cinnamon and ginger, but feel free to play around with mixed spice, nutmeg and cloves, too, depending on your preference.

The recipe below makes about 12 cookies and it can easily be doubled or halved to make six or 24.

Prep time will take around 10 minutes and baking is only 10 minutes, which means you can whip up a batch of these delicious cookies in just 20 minutes!

Pecan and cranberry cookies

Makes: 12

Ingredients

220g plain flour

1.5 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

100g granulated sugar

6 tbsp golden syrup

100g butter, softened

100g pecan nuts, chopped

50g dried cranberries, chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Line two or three large baking trays with baking parchment – this will be dependent on how many you decide to make. In a large bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer, combine all of the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon and sugar). Put the golden syrup in a microwave safe bowl and heat for 20 seconds (it becomes really runny). Add this and the butter into the bowl. Mix with an electric mixer on high so that everything comes together. Add the chopped pecans and cranberries to the mix and stir together. Scoop tablespoon sized balls of the mixture and place them on the baking trays, gently shaping into balls. Make sure they are spread out so that the cookies don’t stick together. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. Leave to cool on a wire rack before serving and enjoy!

Florence Stanton is a Scottish baking blogger based in Aberdeen.

