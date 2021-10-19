Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Recipe: Make these delicious pecan and cranberry cookies in just 20 minutes

By Florence Stanton
19/10/2021, 11:45 am
The pecan and cranberry cookies.

These pecan and cranberry cookies are a great seasonal bake – they are so easy to make and smell sensational.

The combination of nuts and dried fruit always goes down well, and makes a nice change from a classic chocolate chip.

These cookies can be made in one bowl and, by substituting the butter for a vegan alternative, could also be vegan-friendly.

The recipe suggests a blend of cinnamon and ginger, but feel free to play around with mixed spice, nutmeg and cloves, too, depending on your preference.

The recipe below makes about 12 cookies and it can easily be doubled or halved to make six or 24.

Prep time will take around 10 minutes and baking is only 10 minutes, which means you can whip up a batch of these delicious cookies in just 20 minutes!

Pecan and cranberry cookies

Makes: 12 

Ingredients

  • 220g plain flour
  • 1.5 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • 100g granulated sugar
  • 6 tbsp golden syrup
  • 100g butter, softened
  • 100g pecan nuts, chopped
  • 50g dried cranberries, chopped

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Line two or three large baking trays with baking parchment – this will be dependent on how many you decide to make.
  2. In a large bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer, combine all of the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon and sugar).
  3. Put the golden syrup in a microwave safe bowl and heat for 20 seconds (it becomes really runny). Add this and the butter into the bowl. Mix with an electric mixer on high so that everything comes together.
  4. Add the chopped pecans and cranberries to the mix and stir together.
  5. Scoop tablespoon sized balls of the mixture and place them on the baking trays, gently shaping into balls. Make sure they are spread out so that the cookies don’t stick together.
  6. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.
  7. Leave to cool on a wire rack before serving and enjoy!

Check out our bank of recipes, or you can get more baking inspiration from Florence’s website or Instagram page.

Florence Stanton is a Scottish baking blogger based in Aberdeen.

