Recipe: Loaded chips with steak makes for perfect pub grub

Get your lips around these incredibly cheesy chips with your favourite steak on top – the perfect accompaniment to a refreshing pint of beer.

What is better than deep-fried chips covered in gooey, melted cheese which have been topped with a succulent, juicy steak? A bowl of melted cheesy steak chips with an ice-cold beer or cocktail of course.

With beer gardens reopening for the first time since the end of last year there’s no denying these “hot spots” will be in high demand, with many individuals booking up tables to enjoy a few drinks with friends and family who they can finally meet at a restaurant or bar.

Scottish food firm, Scotty Brand, has teamed up with food blogger Food Spottin to create this twist on the classic steak and chips.

If you’re looking for a beer garden-worthy dish that is quick and easy to cook up, this is it.

Loaded chips with steak

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

300g Scotty chippy chips

Salt and pepper, to season

220g ribeye or sirloin steak

A few dashes of olive oil

1 tbsp of butter

2 cloves of garlic

1 cup of cheese of choice (mozzarella or cheddar works well)

A handful of freshly chopped parsley

Method

Pre-heat your oven to 220°C. Oven bake (or deep fry) the chips for 20 minutes and season them with salt and pepper when cooked. Prepare your steak of choice by rubbing a generous dash of olive oil all over it before cooking. Season the steak with lots of salt and pepper In a skillet, drizzle some olive oil over the hot pan. Make sure it is on a high heat to get it hot. Place the steak onto the hot skillet. For medium-rare, cook for around 2 minutes each side. Add butter and garlic to the skillet and base the steak with the melted butter for around 2 minutes. Set aside your steak and let it rest. This will continue to cook it slowly and will allow it to cool slightly, too, before slicing it. If you have cooked your chips in the oven you can add the cheese on top at the end of their cooking time to melt it directly onto the chips. If you have used a deep fat fryer, put the chips into an ovenproof bowl and pop them in the oven for around five minutes with the cheese on top at 200°C Add the steak on top of the chips with the melted cheese and finish by adding the chopped parsley to garnish

For more in this series…