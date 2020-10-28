Recipe: How to make this delicious rowie bread and butter pudding

Whether you call the north-east delicacy a buttery or a rowie, this dessert is bound to go down a treat with your household…
When you think of butteries or rowies, you probably envision them warm and lathered in butter.
However, one north-east chef has turned the local delicacy into a scrumptious dessert with his take on bread and butter pudding.
Alan Clark, head chef of Aberdeen’s Maryculter House, is the mastermind behind the rowie bread and butter pudding,
Alan, who is originally from Forres, has created culinary masterpieces at some of the most prestigious restaurants in Scotland. He is passionate about using seasonal ingredients and locally-sourced artisan produce.
“I can’t stress enough how important it is to use the best quality produce that is available at different times of the year,” said Alan.
“At Maryculter House all of our fish is landed in Peterhead and delivered up to six days a week; we source our meat from Charles McHardy Butcher in Stonehaven, while our fruit and veg suppliers are based in Montrose, in the heart of Angus – a region renowned for growing the freshest, most flavoursome produce.”
If you want to try this dessert out for yourself, you can follow Alan’s recipe below..
Rowie bread and butter pudding
(Serves 4-6)
Ingredients
- 1 pint of double cream
- 1 pint of semi-skimmed milk
- 10ml vanilla essence
- 240g egg yolks
- 200g caster sugar
- 8 large rowies
- 225g Castleton Farm strawberry jam
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 160°C or gas mark 3.
- Line a loaf tin with greaseproof paper, ready for baking later.
- Add the cream, vanilla essence and milk to a pan, bring to the boil, then simmer gently.
- Whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until the mixture is light and thick.
- Pour the milk/cream liquid over the yolks slowly and whisk together until they’re fully incorporated.
- Add the liquid ingredients back to the pan and bring back to a boil slowly, whisking continuously. Remove from heat for later.
- Spread the jam all over the butteries, and press them into the loaf tin. Pour over 500ml of the custard mix.
- Bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly.
- Remove from the tin and cut into portions, before pouring over the custard. Serve with whipped cream or clotted cream ice cream.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe