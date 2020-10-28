Recipe: How to make this delicious rowie bread and butter pudding

Whether you call the north-east delicacy a buttery or a rowie, this dessert is bound to go down a treat with your household…

When you think of butteries or rowies, you probably envision them warm and lathered in butter.

However, one north-east chef has turned the local delicacy into a scrumptious dessert with his take on bread and butter pudding.

Alan Clark, head chef of Aberdeen’s Maryculter House, is the mastermind behind the rowie bread and butter pudding,

Alan, who is originally from Forres, has created culinary masterpieces at some of the most prestigious restaurants in Scotland. He is passionate about using seasonal ingredients and locally-sourced artisan produce.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to use the best quality produce that is available at different times of the year,” said Alan.

“At Maryculter House all of our fish is landed in Peterhead and delivered up to six days a week; we source our meat from Charles McHardy Butcher in Stonehaven, while our fruit and veg suppliers are based in Montrose, in the heart of Angus – a region renowned for growing the freshest, most flavoursome produce.”

If you want to try this dessert out for yourself, you can follow Alan’s recipe below..

Rowie bread and butter pudding

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

1 pint of double cream

1 pint of semi-skimmed milk

10ml vanilla essence

240g egg yolks

200g caster sugar

8 large rowies

225g Castleton Farm strawberry jam

Method