Recipe: Fix up this Tequila Rose cocktail to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Toast the popular Mexican holiday with a tequila twist on a classic cocktail.

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held on May 5 every year to commemorate the date the Mexican Army was victorious over the French Empire on the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

To mark the occasion, many people across the world celebrate the day, usually with good food and lots of drinks surrounded by family and friends.

This year is no different when it comes to celebrating, albeit some friends and families won’t be able to do so in the same ways they usually would due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A play on a traditional cocktail, this Tequila Rose Flip has been created by Terrance Lundy, a mixologist at Aberdeen-based Boozy Events.

The drinks firm hosts numerous cocktail masterclasses online and is running two Mexican-themed classes on May 7 and May 8 from 7pm to 8.30pm.

For those looking to spice up their weekend, or to toast the occasion, be sure to try out this easy to make cocktail with creamy Tequila Rose.

Tequila Rose Flip

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

50ml Tequila Rose

1 whole egg

25ml Silver Cazcabel tequila

12.5ml raspberry syrup

Dried raspberries, crushed

Method

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain back into the shaker and dry shake (without the ice this time) to continue emulsification. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with crushed raspberries.

