Recipe: Cook up this easy-to-make Thai prawn noodle soup in less than 15 minutes

When it comes to quick and easy dinner options, noodle soup is a firm favourite and is sure to leave you feeling satisfied.

The need for speed and urgency nowadays can sometimes leave us grabbing anything we can possibly find in the cupboard and chucking it into one big pot.

However, with this easy-to-make Thai prawn noodle soup recipe, you’ll be able to cook up a hearty and healthy lunch or dinner in less than 15 minutes. And, it is guaranteed to taste delicious.

Experience exotic flavours of the Far East in one warming bowl with ingredients such as lemongrass, fish sauce, pak choi, red chilli, coriander and more all featuring.

Making enough noodle soup for two bowls, you can even keep the leftovers for lunch the next day if you live alone. And if there’s more of you, just double up on the ingredients.

This dish from LoSalt, is low in fat and sodium and is perfect for those looking to cook healthier meals.

Thai prawn noodle soup

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 very low salt organic vegetable stock cubes

1 lemongrass stalk, halved and thinly sliced

1 red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced

2 heads pak choi, shredded (300g)

100g wholewheat noodles

150g raw king prawns

½ x 28g pack coriander, leaves only

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp LoSalt

Method

Place the stock cubes and 800ml boiling water in a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the lemongrass, chilli, white parts of the pak choi and noodles and simmer gently, covered for five minutes. Add the green parts of the pak choi, king prawns, coriander, fish sauce and LoSalt, cook for one to two minutes until the prawns are pink and cooked through. Serve in two soup bowls.

Cook’s tip:

Try using egg noodles or folded rice noodles and replace the prawns with roasted shredded chicken.

Recipe courtesy of LoSalt.

For more recipes…