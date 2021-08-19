Recipe: Make this Blueberry Basil Martini crafted by the team at Rock Rose Gin

Fancy putting a fruity twist on a martini? Why not use one of this season’s must-use ingredients?

Blueberries are the lesser known soft fruits of the “big four” in Scotland which includes strawberries, raspberries and blackberries.

And while they may not be as popular as their counterparts, they are known to be very good for you in a multitude of ways.

Lower in calories and high in fibre, and vitamins C and K, they also have higher antioxidant levels than all common fruits and vegetables, according to Heathline.

Pairing blueberries and gin together, popular spirits brand Rock Rose Gin at Dunnet Bay Distillers in Dunnet, Highlands, have crafted a cocktail with just seven ingredients for gin fans to enjoy at home.

Celebrating their seventh birthday, the brand, which is one of Scotland’s most northern distilleries on the mainland, creates a range of gins and vodkas which use a variety of botanicals from the local coastline.

Very easy to whip up, the recipe is foolproof and can easily be made into batches for those hosting.

Not only that, you are bound to have the majority of the ingredients to hand. If not, they are very easy to pick up in your local supermarket.

The Rock Rose Blueberry Basil Martini

Serves 1

Ingredients:

50ml Rock Rose Original Gin

25ml blueberry juice

15ml elderflower liqueur e.g. St Germain (optional)

10ml sugar syrup

15ml lemon juice

4 basil leaves

Ice

Garnish: A basil leaf and 3 fresh blueberries

Method

Shake all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with plenty of ice. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with fresh blueberries and a basil leaf.

Recipe from Dunnet Bay Distillers.

