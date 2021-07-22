Lifestyle / Food and Drink Quarantine food hell as guest cancels Aberdeen hotel meals due to ‘disgraceful’ quality By Julia Bryce 22/07/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 22/07/2021, 1:41 pm A former Aberdeen resident who moved to Dubai 15 years ago has spoken of the “food horror” she faced during her time in a quarantine hotel in the city centre. Sarah Murray, 32, travelled back to the Granite City from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days in a bid to see her family who she hadn’t seen in seven months. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe