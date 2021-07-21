Put a visit to Mac Love on your foodie bucket list for the best macaroni cheese in Tayside and Fife

Macaroni cheese has never tasted so good. At least not until street food vendors Mac Love came along to serve up their delicious delights with a view over the Tay.
If you are travelling between Tayport and Newport-on-Tay anytime soon then you’re likely to pass by one of Scotland’s newest street food offerings – Mac Love.
When they aren’t taking part in a festival or event, the business is set up in the viewpoint on the B946 between the two coastal towns, where partners Jo Doherty and Peter Dougal have been serving up their popular macaroni cheese dishes for a few months and gaining much interest from local foodies.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe