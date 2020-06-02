Popular north-east restaurant relaunches fine dining ‘takeaway’ and virtual dinner party experiences

From virtual dinner parties to ‘Chef for a Day’ experiences, this Aberdeenshire restaurant is pulling out all the stops for its customers.

North-east restaurant Eat on the Green in Udny Green has relaunched its fine dining collection service, and is also giving diners the chance to host their own dinner parties under the instruction of chef proprietor Craig Wilson.

Commencing this Friday (June 5) and Saturday (June 6), Eat from the Green will give customers the chance to order a three-course meal for two people for £59.

Four starters, four mains and two desserts will be available to choose from, featuring a number of the restaurant’s much-loved classics.

While the restaurant cannot cater to individual dietary requirements, it has offered a range of dishes which should be able to cater to the majority.

The set menu will change weekly and can be booked via the business’ Facebook page by private message. Slots will be open from 4-9pm for collection on Friday and Saturday and customers will be given a dedicated time from the firm to arrive and collect their takeaway meals.

The menu will be posted on the firm’s Facebook page every Sunday and those ordering should leave their name, number, preferred day of the week for collection, and the number of packs they would like.

Customers can also choose to donate an extra £1, or more, to the eatery’s nominated charity, Friends of Anchor.

As well as giving diners the chance to pre-order from the set menu, Craig and his wife Lindsay Wilson have also launched a dinner party service as part of their Kilted Chef business which mainly focused on private events.

This new service will give five to 10 couples the opportunity to cook along with one another from the comforts of their own home while following Craig’s lead in the kitchen via Zoom. Craig will virtually cook with them and answer any questions they may have about the dishes.

He will create a bespoke menu for these customers and the team can also pair wines, beers, spirits and cocktails if desired.

Craig said: “The dinner party experience is great for those who are celebrating a special occasion and want something a little different and unique.

“It is delivered to the customer and we create everything for them. We deliver it to them when they want it and it’s very special. It will have all the bells and whistles Eat on the Green has and will be a lovely treat. Lindsay will also be able to pair wines and drinks to the menu if customers like.

“The idea is, the food gets delivered in a box, we all connect on Zoom and then I get to boss everyone around in their kitchens. We have done a few and they have worked really well. With an open attitude, you’re going to be able to get together differently.

“I can also do Chef of the Day experiences and teach people how to cook – virtually of course. I’m also doing 30-minute slots for those who find they are getting frustrated in their kitchens and just need a little confidence boost. We can easily adapt to what anyone’s needs are.

“No one knows how long it is going to be until we can reopen the restaurant so this is a great way for us to connect to our customers. If this works, we can also take more of our staff off of furlough which would just be brilliant.

“We’re really excited to be bringing our collection service, plus more, back.”

For more information visit the eatery’s Facebook page here.