Popular Highland bakery to expand into Aberdeen due to ‘overwhelming’ delivery service success

A successful Highland bakery has expanded its delivery service to include Aberdeen in a bid to bring its baked goods to the masses.

Harry Gow, which is headquartered in Inverness, will now be able to offer more than 25 of its baked goods to customers living in Moray, Aberdeen, Angus and Dundee.

The bakery launched its Harry’s at Home delivery service locally in January and due to overwhelming demand, has now expanded to cater to customers across the country.

Bringing its famous dream rings to the masses, customers can choose from pre-made selection boxes, or can build their own, adding everything from the staples, including fern cakes, scones, freshly-baked loaves, butteries and biscuits to their order.

We're almost two months into the year now and a little birdie tells us you've all been really good, so we've got a treat… Posted by Harry Gow on Friday, February 26, 2021

Fraser Gow, director of Harry Gow, said: “We launched Harry’s at Home in the Highlands earlier this year and the response has been fantastic – but one of the questions we were asked the most is when we were going to be able to expand our delivery area.

“For years, Harry Gow fans in Aberdeen, Moray, Dundee and Angus have told us how they always stop by our stores when they visit the Highlands. We’re thrilled to finally be able to bring our bakes direct from our oven to their front doors.

“From breads and rolls to cakes and biscuits, our customers can now make their dream selection box of their favourite bakes – and have them conveniently delivered on a date of their choosing.

“Whether you’re working from home and needing a little extra motivation to get you through the day, or just want to spoil yourself or your loved ones with your favourite Harry Gow treats, we’re thrilled to be able to help!”

The company has 17 stores already across Inverness, the Highlands and Moray, and prides itself on baking every product from scratch. The products can also be found in a number of Co-Op stores across the region, too.

Deliveries are currently available to those living in AB, DD, IV, PH, and KW postcodes, and will be carried out by delivery partner M&H Carriers.

Fraser added: “Ensuring our goods reach our customers in perfect condition is incredibly important to us, so we are delighted to be partnering with M&H Carriers on all our deliveries.

“Their work round the clock ensures that no matter the destination, our bakes arrive as fresh as they would be if they were purchased in one of our shops.”

Harry Gow fans living further afield can register their details online for information on future updates to the service.

For more on food and drink…