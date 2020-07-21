POLL: The UK’s favourite type of cake is revealed but do you agree?

Online cake shop Jack and Beyond hit the sweet spot recently when they conducted some research into what the favourite cake is from 10 European countries.

With more than 90,000 monthly searches on Google, chocolate cake was at the top of the podium for the UK, with tiramisu proving to be the most searched for variety of cake in three countries – Belgium (40,500), Italy (246,000) and France (246,000) – racking up more than half a million searches.

Interestingly, Germany’s muffins proved to Europe’s second most favourite type of cake, with the country’s search volume around the moreish treats amassing 100,000 monthly searches.

Meanwhile, third most popular was a solo effort from the UK with chocolate cake proving to be the favourite after it garnered 90,500 searches, followed by Poland’s homegrown Easter delight, mazurek which gained 60,000.

Fifth most popular in Europe was the cheesecake, which proved to be a favourite in the Czech Republic (27,100 searches) and Greece (9,400).

Bringing up the rear, was carrot cake, which was revealed as the favourite cake in Spain (34,000) and trusty cupcakes, which came out on top in The Netherlands (27,100).

As well as searching 90,500 times for chocolate cake, Brits were also keen to try their hand at baking it too, as further research showed that another 74,000 of us searched for chocolate cake recipes, such as those from our very own Aunt Kate.

And it wasn’t just chocolate cake that us Brits were loving, as the results revealed other cakes also proved a hit with UK fingertips.

With both Jaffa cakes and brownies proving controversial with regards to their cake-like status, they were removed from the survey.

Do you agree with the outcome or is there another cake you think should have taken the top spot? Vote in our poll below.

We’ll reveal the results later in the week.