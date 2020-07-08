POLL: Scotland’s favourite chocolate bar is revealed – but do you agree?

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk takes the crown as the nation’s top choice, but is it yours? Have your say in our poll.

A recent survey conducted by ScotPulse, an online research panel for Scotland, saw 1,011 people vote for Cadbury’s Dairy Milk to take the crown as the nation’s most-loved chocolate bar.

Fighting off 23 other well-known brands to bag the top spot, Galaxy, Bounty and Lindor, closely followed.

Separating the brands into different tiers as a result of the public’s opinion, tier three saw the Double Decker, Wispa, Crunchie, Snickers, Toblerone and Kit Kat take a collective third place.

Tier four consisted of Twirl, Mars, Flake, Bournville, Twix, Aero, Daim, Picnic and Milkybar, while the final tier saw the Yorkie, Milky Way, Starbar, Fry’s Chocolate Cream and Green & Black’s milk chocolate sneak in at the bottom of the favourite’s list.

While some agreed with the outcome, many took to social media, disappointed that their favourites didn’t make the cut.

Can’t believe that the Starbar is bottom tier, it’s the best bar of chocolate out there! — Chris Dovey (@doves1971) July 8, 2020

And some even put their own suggestions forward, giving their go-tos a shout out amongst the popular brands.

The Kinder Bueno, Carmac, Toffee Crisp, Boost and Galaxy’s Salted Caramel were mentioned frequently as being disregarded by the poll, including many more.

This is a mess. 8 pack Kit Kat and blocks of green & black mixed in with single choc bars. Twirl needs to be higher. Flake can bolt. And where is the Wispa Gold? — Alastair Smith (@A_MarcSmith) July 7, 2020

Kit-kats are biscuits!!! — Josephine Stuksis (@Jojo21S) July 7, 2020

Do you agree with the results? Let us know which chocolate bar you think should be named Scotland’s favourite below: