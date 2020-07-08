Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

POLL: Scotland’s favourite chocolate bar is revealed – but do you agree?

by Julia Bryce
08/07/2020, 11:08 am Updated: 08/07/2020, 11:09 am
Post Thumbnail

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk takes the crown as the nation’s top choice, but is it yours? Have your say in our poll.

A recent survey conducted by ScotPulse, an online research panel for Scotland, saw 1,011 people vote for Cadbury’s Dairy Milk to take the crown as the nation’s most-loved chocolate bar.

Fighting off 23 other well-known brands to bag the top spot, Galaxy, Bounty and Lindor, closely followed.

Separating the brands into different tiers as a result of the public’s opinion, tier three saw the Double Decker, Wispa, Crunchie, Snickers, Toblerone and Kit Kat take a collective third place.

Tier four consisted of Twirl, Mars, Flake, Bournville, Twix, Aero, Daim, Picnic and Milkybar, while the final tier saw the Yorkie, Milky Way, Starbar, Fry’s Chocolate Cream and Green & Black’s milk chocolate sneak in at the bottom of the favourite’s list.

While some agreed with the outcome, many took to social media, disappointed that their favourites didn’t make the cut.

And some even put their own suggestions forward, giving their go-tos a shout out amongst the popular brands.

The Kinder Bueno, Carmac, Toffee Crisp, Boost and Galaxy’s Salted Caramel were mentioned frequently as being disregarded by the poll, including many more.

Do you agree with the results? Let us know which chocolate bar you think should be named Scotland’s favourite below: