Poll Results: Our readers have their say on Scotland’s favourite chocolate bar – so what did you decide?

Did you agree with Scotland’s favourite chocolate bar? We put the question to you to see if Cadbury’s Dairy Milk really is our readers’ favourite.

There was little in it but the British chocolate firm’s star product prevailed in defending its national title and was in fact our readers’ favourite chocolate bar, too.

Beating Galaxy by the skin of its teeth (one vote), Dairy Milk came out on top once again, taking 20.39% of the votes to Galaxy’s 19.42%.

With a Dairy Milk bar named Scotland’s favourite chocolate product by Scottish online research panel, ScotPulse, we wanted to see if our audience thought the same – and you did to some extent.

In third place in our poll was Twirl, closely followed by Swiss brand Toblerone, both of which weren’t as highly regarded in the national online vote.

Snickers and Fry’s Chocolate Cream, which didn’t fare so well in the original ScotPulse findings, took joint fifth place, and Crunchie and Twix took joint sixth place.

Seventh saw Lindt Lindor, Double Decker and Starbar share the limelight, and in joint eighth was Wispa, Flake and Yorkie.

And in last place was Bounty, Kit Kat, Mars, Bournville, Daim and Green & Black’s.

Bounty was originally in the second tier for the national findings, but our readers do not enjoy it as much as the rest of the public.

In comparison to research conducted by ScotPulse, the Bounty took the biggest tumble – falling from the second tier in ScotPulse’s survey, to last place in ours.

Twirl, which sat in tier four, was the third most popular with readers, and Fry’s Chocolate Cream, which was on the bottom tier, was our readers’ joint fourth most popular – a big jump for the Cadbury-owned brand.