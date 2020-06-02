One pot recipe: How to make a super-easy chicken and vegetable casserole

This wholesome recipe uses simple ingredients and only one baking dish, making it ideal for any night of the week.

We all love an easy meal we can make quickly on any night of the week, without having to use lots of kitchen utensils that then have to be washed up – bonus points if it can be bulk-cooked too.

Particularly now, as lockdown begins to ease and the weather hots up, most of us would rather be outside sunbathing in the garden or the park rather than spending hours in the kitchen.

That’s where casseroles come in very handy. The following recipe is derived from a traditional dish called Guyvech, popular in the Balkan region – countries such as Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia have their own versions with slight variations on the name, which means “earthenware pot” in Turkish.

A simple yet filling and nutritious meal, it was traditionally popular in peasant and shepherding communities, and is still a family favourite in that part of the world and beyond today.

As it is such a versatile dish you’ll be unlikely to find two recipes that are the same, from the Greek Giouvetsi containing beef, lamb or chicken with pasta to Bulgaria’s Gyuvech with stewed potatoes and pork, to the crispier roasted USA version simply named potato and chicken casserole, adopted from its immigrant communities.

You can make it with any combination of meat and vegetables, with or without a cheese crust, or to suit a vegetarian or vegan diet. The possibilities are infinite, but to keep things simple we’ve included one recipe popular in the USA and other western countries to start you off.

And despite the name, you don’t actually have to make Gyuvech in a traditional earthenware pot. A standard oven dish – the kind you’d use for your Sunday roast – will do just fine.

For a vegetarian/vegan version, simply omit the cheese and/or the chicken.

One-pot chicken and vegetable casserole

Serves 4

Ingredients

700g chicken breast

700g potatoes

2 peppers

1 carrot

1 onion

3 tbsp olive oil

1 ½ tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 ¼ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

150g grated cheese

Optional: 1 sweet potato, 1 parsnip

Method