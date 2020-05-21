North-east gins take centre stage as Lidl launches in-store festival

The supermarket is showcasing craft gins as part of an annual event, expected to generate £300,000 for participating distillers.

Having established itself as one of Scotland’s favourite alcoholic drinks and fastest-growing industries, gin will be taking centre stage in Lidl stores over the next week.

The budget supermarket estimates its Scottish Gin Festival will contribute £300,000 to the craft gin industry from sales of products in this showcase collection.

Gins from Ellon-based BrewDog and Esker Spirits in Royal Deeside, are included, alongside selections from The Shetland Distillery Company, and Aberdeenshire-based House of Elrick.

Spirits of Virtue’s non-alcoholic CeroCero Citrus Botanical Spirit will also feature, priced at £9.99.

The Shetland Reel Ocean Sent gin, flavoured with local bladderwrack seaweed and produced by the Saxa Vord Distillery on the island of Unst, is being introduced to customers for the first time – and will be sold in stores UK-wide in what will be a significant boost for the brand.

An estimated 70% of the UK’s gin is produced in Scotland – a figure that is supported by production in Fife of the world’s best-selling gin, Gordons. There are over 250 varieties of Scottish gin now available from close to 100 distillers.

One in every five bottles of spirit sold in the UK in the last year was gin, and volume sales of gin are predicted to rise 23% globally by 2023.

Paul McQuade, head of buying in Scotland for Lidl, said “We remain firmly committed to supporting and championing local producers, and are incredibly proud of our expansive Scottish product range.

“We’re delighted to be launching another collection of quality artisan Scottish gins through our now-famous annual festival, allowing us to showcase craft gins distillers to shoppers across the country, many for the first time, offering unrivalled value and a journey of discovery for gin lovers in Scotland.”