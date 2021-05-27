North-east based cook takes up regular slot on BBC Scotland’s Beechgrove Garden

Banchory-based Indonesian Cook Dina Watt will appear on BBC magazine show, Beechgrove Garden, on a regular basis from this evening.

Dina Watt, known as The Indonesian Cook, has been offered the opportunity to showcase her delicious native cuisine from her kitchen in Banchory throughout the series, though her appearance on the show will not be weekly.

Her first cooking slot will be aired on tonight’s episode, at 8pm, during which she will cook a gado-gado salad, chicken satay side dish and a camellia mint iced tea.

On being asked to feature on Beechgrove Garden, Dina said it was an honour and that she’s very excited to be a part of it.

She said: “It’s an honour to be a part of the Beechgrove team. I have learned so much from Beechgrove and it feels surreal to be part of the fantastic team.

“I am very excited to be sharing my passion for cooking, art, and gardening on Beechgrove. I hope I can motivate others to garden in the way Beechgrove motivated me”.

Growing up in Bandung, West-Java, Indonesia and now happily married and living in Banchory, Dina fell in love with the amazing scenery that Scotland offers and her love of nature and gardening fuels her passion for cooking, as well as her late grandma back in Indonesia, who Dina says she would watch using fresh ingredients from her kitchen garden.