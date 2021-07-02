The Scone Hunter 100: New trail dedicated to showcasing Royal Deeside’s food and drink scene launches

A new 100-mile food and drink trail has been launched in Royal Deeside that takes people through a handpicked selection of the area’s cafes and ice cream shops.

Created by Jerry Cobb, from Banchory, The Scone Hunter 100 has been in the works for around six months, after Jerry was inspired by the increasing popularity of the North Coast 500 – a 500-mile route of stunning coastal scenery in the far north of Scotland.

There are currently 10 businesses featuring in the scenic trail, all of which were handpicked by the 50-year-old himself.

These include Daisy Mays Ice Cream Parlour, Cafe and Takeaway, Spider on a Bicycle, Shorty’s, The Highlanders Bakehouse, Goodbrand and Ross, Angie’s Cafe, Treehouse, The Garlogie Inn, Park Shop and The Cowshed.

Bringing food lovers to Deeside

The Scone Hunter – a title that comes from the nickname given to tourists who used to visit Deeside and hunt scones – 100’s main purpose is to promote local businesses in the area and encourage people to visit its shops and cafes.

Jerry lived in Deeside for almost three decades and has previously been involved in community councils, the Banchory District Initiative, Banchory River Festival, and more.

He said: “I’ve had the idea for the trail for around six months or so. There is obviously a huge hype with the North Coast 500, so I thought why not have a wee trail closer to hand but that also takes in small, local businesses who sometimes get overlooked.

“I want to promote small, local businesses and Deeside as a whole.

“The businesses included are all ones that my family has visited and enjoyed. They do not pay or endorse The Scone Hunter 100, nor does the Scone Hunter 100 gain or benefit anything from them.”

Delighted to be involved

Three of the 10 venues currently included in the trail are family-owned restaurant The Garlogie Inn, Goodbrand and Ross, and The Highlanders Bakehouse, run by Shona Jamieson and Andrew Daws.

Shona and Andrew opened the doors of their cafe, based in Ballater, two years ago, four years after launching their brand.

Speaking on their involvement, Shona said: “Andrew and I spotted The Scone Hunter 100 on Facebook and were absolutely delighted to be included in it.

“We think it’s great and want to say thanks so much to Jerry for featuring us. Anything that can help boost not only our profile but local cafes in the area is welcomed.

“We all had a hard time in 2020, so any publicity is going to help us have a good year in 2021.

“Andrew and I don’t often go out our way to shout too much about ourselves, so it is always nice to be recognised as somewhere people should stop by.”

Nick Quinn, co-owner of The Garlogie Inn, added: “We had never seen or heard of The Scone Hunter 100 before we read their social media post a few days ago. It’s an excellent idea to showcase local destinations.

“Hopefully, it will be a great way of letting people know about eateries in our area.”

Terry and Alistair Ross, owners of Goodbrand and Ross in Strathdon, agree that the route will attract people to Royal Deeside.

“We think it’s a great idea,” Terry said.

“It’s good to have a planned route when heading out and about – and knowing where you can stop for a tea or coffee and a fine piece is a bonus.

“The trail will definitely be beneficial to the area. Strathdon has beautiful scenery and some lovely walks and anything that encourages people to visit here is great.

“There is the North Coast 500, North East 250 and now The Scone Hunter 100 – it’s brilliant.”

The route will grow

Jerry hopes to add more to the line-up of businesses featured in the trail in the future. He said: “There are 10 businesses at the moment but more may be added once we visit them,” he added. “I’ll never say never to adding more.

“For people considering going round The Scone Hunter 100, I’d say get out there and enjoy the fantastic scenery and the warm welcomes from amazing local businesses and people.”

