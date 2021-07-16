Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Nc’nean whisky becomes first distillery in UK to reach net zero emissions

By Brian Stormont
16/07/2021, 11:45 am
Annabel Thomas in the Nc'Nean stillhouse.
Annabel Thomas in the Nc'Nean stillhouse.

Nc’nean whisky distillery has become the first in the UK to reach net zero emissions for production, beating the industry target of 2040 by 20 years.

The pioneering independent distillery’s 2020 carbon footprint is verified by Environmental Strategies Ltd, confirming that the few emissions that result from its production is less than the number of emissions that have been removed from the atmosphere.

Nc’nean founder Annabel Thomas hailed the achievement at a distillery, based near Drimnin, where sustainability has been the watchword from day one.

Annabel Thomas said: “This feels like our greatest achievement so far. From the moment we started out on this adventure, there have been plenty of people who told us that using renewable energy would be too hard and that organic barley would be impossible to work with. Many even said that using a 100% recycled glass bottle just wasn’t the done thing in premium spirits.

Nc'nean
Founder Annabel Thomas.

“I am incredibly proud of our small team, who have put their hearts and souls into overcoming all of these barriers to create a delicious whisky with the lowest possible footprint – and 20 years ahead of the industry’s target.

“But this is just the beginning. In a year where Scotland is hosting COP26 and sustainability is such a hot topic, it is my hope that our work will inspire others in our industry. We want more companies to look at their mode of operating and make improvements where they can, as we will also be continuing to do across our business.”

Rewarding journey for Nc’nean

Nc’nean’s head of sustainability, Amy Stammers, said the journey to this point has been a difficult one, but most rewarding.

She added: “Sustainability has been at the heart of our mission since inception and it really is at the core of everything we do.

“Working to produce our first full carbon footprint has been tough but rewarding, and it is my hope that others in the industry will follow in our footsteps and publish theirs too. It is only by measuring emissions that companies can really focus on reducing them. There is still more to achieve.”

Nc'nean
An aerial view of the distillery.

Net zero status has been accomplished by powering Nc’Nean with 100% renewable energy, and offsetting the remaining few emissions through partner Highland Carbon.

The distillery uses woodchip from a commercial forest two miles from the distillery to power its biomass boiler, which in turn heats its copper stills – all trees are replanted. The small amount of electricity that is used is 100% renewable and verified zero-carbon, supplied by Bulb. The residual carbon emissions have been offset via a sustainable forest planting project with a verified carbon standard hallmark.

The brand is also bucking the industry trend of using “extra-flint” (super clear) glass for premium spirits. Nc’nean whisky is bottled in a 100% recycled clear glass bottle which reduces each bottle’s carbon footprint by a staggering 40% and reuses raw materials in line with the circular economy.

Nc'nean
A bottle of the Nc’nean whisky.

Biodiversity key

But Nc’nean’s sustainability credentials don’t stop with carbon emissions. The distillery is certified organic and only sources organic Scottish barley for its whisky production. Nc’nean believes biodiversity is key to a healthy planet and is resolute that regenerative organic agriculture is the best way to increase biodiversity, protect water, sequester carbon, and improve soil health.

This ethos is evident throughout the business with its commitment to zero waste – 99.97% of waste is recycled or reused. Leftover barley (draff) is fed to the cows on the farm.

And specifically designed to use 80% less water than a traditional distillery, Nc’nean’s cooling water is continuously recycled via a natural cooling pond, which means the distillery can use the same water over and over without the need to use energy to cool it down, or chemicals to keep it clean.

Nc'nean
Forst edition casks in the maturation house.

Read more about whisky…